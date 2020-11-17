New Dual Channel Transmitters Reduce Costs and Save Space for Signal Isolation and Conversion

"These dual-channel transmitters are a better fit for your control panels and your budget without sacrificing performance, capabilities, or convenience," suggests Robert Greenfield, Acromag's Business Development Manager.

The DT series signal conditioners deliver high performance, convenience and flexibility. High-resolution A/D converters perform high accuracy measurements with repeatability and stability. High voltage isolation separates each input, output, and power circuit from each other. The free configuration software helps you quickly select I/O ranges and precisely scale input/output limits. Each model supports several input ranges and can output a proportional 0/4-20mA, 0-10V, or ±10V DC signal. Removable, front-facing terminal blocks facilitate wiring. A rail power bus option can supply multiple units from a single connection or establish redundant power.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.

For more information about Acromag products, call the Inside Sales Department at (248) 295-0880 or Marketing Communications at (248) 295-0866. You can also visit us online at www.acromag.com, e-mail [email protected], or write Acromag at 30765 S. Wixom Rd., Wixom, MI 48393-2417 USA.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Acromag

Related Links

http://www.acromag.com

