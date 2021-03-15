New Duluth Location for Athens-Based EZ Dent Auto Spa

DULUTH, Ga., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Dent, an automotive repair company founded in Athens, GA, brings a new shop, new services, and new automotive jobs to Gwinnett County. The new Auto Spa is located at 3492 Satellite Blvd #120 Duluth, GA 30096.

Gwinnett County customers can expect exterior automotive services such as paintless dent repair (PDR), window tinting, ceramic coating, paint correction, and more. EZ Dent's hail damage repair service is an invaluable service during Georgia's increasingly violent hail season.

EZ Dent's Auto Spa helps car owners repair and enhance their vehicle's appearance without the time, hassles, and costs of a traditional collision repair shop.

"While time and cost savings are most important to our clients, we also exist as an eco-friendly alternative to body shops. We prevent car panels from being replaced or repainted -- two conventional repair steps that can lead to more contamination of our environment," EZ Dent Duluth Manager Preston Burns mentioned, citing his experience with the amount of waste and contaminants that traditional body shop processes produce.

The new location also provides an opportunity to reinvest in Gwinnett County's burgeoning automotive hub around Gwinnett Place Mall. The new location will be convenient to many of Gwinnett County's largest car dealerships and specialty automotive parts stores. EZ Dent plans to continue its reinvestment in employee skills, local partnerships, and customer service that they've become known for in Athens, GA.

"We like to build authentic relationships with our clients," Owner Matt Moore says. "Even if the damage exceeds what PDR can fix, we strive to be a knowledgeable resource for anyone that walks in our door or reaches out to us." Matt has over 15 years of PDR expertise which helped him to rapidly grow the Athens location and create jobs for professionals looking to be on the automotive repair industry's cutting edge.

EZ Dent is an exterior automotive repair specialist. We have 15+ years making every type of car, truck and motorcycle look good again. EZ Dent is a member of the National Association of PDR Technicians and has a Level 2 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Certification from the IMI. Visit EZ Dent's website at https://ezdentrepair.com.

