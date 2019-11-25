New DVD Release from Ten-K Enterprises: Celebrating Six Successful Decades of Legendary Television Producer Kent McCray

The Documentary, "Remembering Kent McCray: Laughter, Love, and Television," chronicles an historic six decade career that spans early live television through the dawn of the digital age. Beginning with the Colgate Comedy Hour, The Bob Hope Show, and You Bet your Life, through Bonanza, The High Chaparral, Little House on the Priarie, Father Murphy and Highway to Heaven, the "live" and filmed programs he oversaw featured icons of television including Bob Hope, Milton Berle, Red Skelton, Groucho Marx, Michael Landon, and many more.

Kent shares events of his life and career in his own words enriched by the remembrances of actress Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) actor Don Collier (The High Chaparral, Outlaws); daughter of Michael Landon, Leslie Landon Matthews, wrangler and stunt man Jack Lilley; production manager/producer Brad Yacobian, and Kent's wife/partner Susan McCray.

"Remembering Kent McCray: Laughter, Love and Television" is a Ten-K Enterprises, Inc. Production, executive produced by Susan McCray, directed by Dean Butler and written by Dean Butler and Susan McCray.

Along with "Remembering Kent McCray: Laughter, Love, and Television," the DVD presentation contains bonus audio interviews from the syndicated radio series: "Susan McCray's Getting To Know You" celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

"Susan McCray's Getting To Know You" interviews presents feature stars from Little House on the Prairie, The High Chaparral, Father Murphy and special guests.

The DVD will be available December 1, 2019 at: CDBaby.com, Amazon.com and select retailers around the United States

"Behind my father's legacy is Kent McCray. Kent was not only my dad's best friend, he

was the brother dad never had."

- Leslie Landon Matthews

"There's never been another like you Kent. Those of us who have worked with you are blessed to have shared your beneficent presence."

David Dortort

Creator/Executive Produce

Bonanza & The High Chaparral

Trailer for the DVD Release:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tquEUcVGo0M&feature=youtu.be

