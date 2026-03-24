New e-Book Shows Why Australia Is a Prime Growth Market for U.S. e-Tailers

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For U.S. e-tailers looking to expand their cross-border strategy internationally, Asendia USA is excited to announce its newest e-book, Selling Down Under: A U.S. Guide to Australia's Growing e-Commerce Market. The guide highlights what U.S. brands need to know to successfully reach Australian shoppers, from evolving consumer expectations to navigating shipping and compliance requirements.

Australia's e-commerce market continues to grow rapidly, presenting strong opportunities for U.S. retailers. Online retail revenue in Australia is projected to reach approximately $51.22 billion in 2026, making it the 14th largest e-commerce market in the world. With cross-border shipments accounting for 14.1% of the market and millions of consumers regularly purchasing from international retailers, Australia represents a valuable opportunity for U.S. brands looking to expand globally.

Asendia USA's e-book provides U.S. e-tailers with actionable insights into the Australian market, covering shopper behavior, logistics considerations, and emerging trends. From navigating GST and customs requirements to meeting expectations around tracking visibility, delivery reliability, and mobile-first shopping experiences, the guide highlights what drives online purchasing decisions in Australia, including preferred devices and flexible payment options, helping retailers better meet local consumer preferences and succeed in the market.

"Australia represents one of the most dynamic and accessible markets for U.S. online retailers," says Douglas Longobardi, Chief Revenue Officer for Asendia USA. "Understanding local trends, consumer preferences, and cross-border opportunities is key to growing revenue and building lasting customer relationships down under."

Whether launching into Australia for the first time or strengthening an existing cross-border strategy, the e-book offers guidance to help U.S. brands deliver a competitive and seamless customer experience for Australian shoppers.

Asendia USA's Selling Down Under: A U.S. Guide to Australia's Growing e-Commerce Market is available now as a complimentary download for U.S. e-tailers looking to expand or optimize their presence in the Australian market.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc