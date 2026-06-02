International Bridge and Asendia USA Collaborate to Expand Non-Continental U.S. Delivery Capabilities

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Bridge (IB) and Asendia USA have established a strategic integration relationship that expands Asendia USA's delivery capabilities across the United States, including non-continental destinations that many carriers struggle to serve reliably or cost-effectively. IB is a U.S.-based parcel delivery and logistics technology company specializing in last-mile solutions with deep expertise in non-continental U.S. shipping. Asendia USA brings global reach, a trusted brand, and strong e-commerce relationships. Together, they provide a DTC-focused solution for brands entering or scaling in the U.S. market.

WHAT THE RELATIONSHIP DELIVERS

Performance and Reliability

The relationship provides real-time tracking, proactive exception management, and dedicated air service for non-continental shipments. Transit times are fast and consistent, typically two to five days across major U.S. lanes. Based on 2025 averages, deliveries arrive in Hawaii in 2.6 days, Alaska in 3.3 days, and Puerto Rico in 2.2 days, with 98% of metro deliveries within four days. This is a reliability-driven solution.

Cost Savings

IB's proprietary routing technology and carrier relationships reduce costs by about 30 percent on qualifying non-continental shipments. Savings come from smarter carrier selection, volume advantages, fewer surcharges, and improved address validation that prevents failed deliveries. The result is a more efficient, scalable shipping strategy.

Direct Integration

IB is fully integrated into Asendia USA's operational infrastructure and remains invisible to the end customer. Shipments move through a unified process with consistent tracking, labeling, and reporting. Customers benefit from one integration point, simple onboarding, and ongoing support, including live customer service Monday–Friday 24 hours and Saturday 9:30am–1:30pm MST, plus 24/7 tracking and self-service tools.

Expanded Geographic Reach

Asendia USA can now confidently ship to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and APO, FPO, and DPO military addresses; areas that have traditionally required expensive or inconsistent alternatives.

Non-Continental U.S. as a Core Strength

Non-continental shipping is one of the most underserved areas in the U.S. logistics landscape. Regions like Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are growing markets often overlooked due to cost and complexity. This relationship addresses those challenges with a solution built on efficiency, simplicity, and reliable delivery.

SUCCESS STORIES

"One of the largest Asendia USA customers has three apparel brands with growing e-commerce volume. Previously, long transit times to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. possessions led to claims and lost business. With the Asendia USA and International Bridge solution, delivery times improved from about two weeks to three to six days. Faster delivery, competitive cost, and improved visibility enhanced customer experience and supported growth in these regions".

— Gary Shunk, Executive Vice President, Asendia USA

"Asendia USA's relationship with International Bridge helped a shared customer reduce non-continental U.S. shipping costs while improving delivery performance. Optimized routing and localized injection improved transit times and consistency in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The solution reduced operational complexity while delivering a more efficient, cost-effective strategy".

— Nick Agnetti, Director, Enterprise Sales, Asendia USA

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc