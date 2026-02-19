E-commerce shipping provider reflects on a year of growth, innovation, and customer success in 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leader in international e-commerce logistics, reflects on peak season 2025 and a year shaped by resilience, investment, and preparation for future growth. While 2025 proved more challenging than 2024, global e-commerce still grew by approximately 3.5 percent, and Asendia USA continued strengthening its network, technology, and teams to support customers worldwide.

Built for the Future

Peak season volumes increased year over year and were handled smoothly across the Asendia USA network. The company entered 2026 well positioned for growth, with scalable systems in place and ample available capacity, while maintaining consistent performance during the busiest shipping period of the year.

Peak Performance and Operational Execution

In December alone, Asendia USA processed more than 2 million parcels across its facilities. All locations remained open throughout peak season, meeting processing service level agreements and resolving issues within 24 to 48 hours. Extended receiving hours, Saturday USPS caller service pickups, and flexible routing into JFK and PHL helped prevent delays and maintain steady parcel flow.

Mexico: Continued Growth and Investment

Following the launch of its direct entry solution, shipping to Mexico continued to gain momentum in 2025. Investments in faster entry, improved transit times, and private final mile delivery options supported growing customer demand. The new Laredo facility played a key role in enabling faster clearance and increased volumes, helping retailers expand confidently into the Mexican market.

Brazil: Expanding Capabilities

Asendia USA also launched a new direct entry solution to Brazil, the largest e-commerce market in Latin America. The fully managed service supports high-volume shipping through approved entry points in São Paulo, offering simplified customs clearance, enhanced tracking, and a delivery network built for scale and consistency.

Compliance and Regulatory Environment

Global tax laws, duties, and tariffs continued to evolve in 2025, particularly within the European Union. Throughout 2026 to date, Asendia USA proactively kept customers informed through written communication and will continue to do so for the rest of the year. The company supported customers through changing customs handling fees and upcoming duty reforms by providing clear communication, regulatory guidance, and strong customs expertise to minimize disruption and protect delivery performance.

Growth Initiatives and Customer Success

Asendia USA delivered strong growth in 2025 with significant global account expansion, including new multi-market platform launches, additional international lanes, and increased cross-border volumes. This growth was supported by continued network development through expanded carrier access, competitive shipping solutions, and the successful launch of Mexico, alongside improved sales visibility through new pipeline dashboards and multiple new business wins.

Looking Ahead in 2026

With strong peak performance, continued investment, and a clear focus on customers and employees, Asendia USA enters 2026 ready to grow. The company remains committed to delivering reliable, compliant, and innovative international e-commerce logistics solutions worldwide.

For more information about Asendia USA and its services, visit www.asendiausa.com.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc