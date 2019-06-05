New E-commerce Concept: The Kitchen Spot Matches Up Foodservice Operators with Local Dealers, Best Equipment Brands

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For commercial foodservice operators seeking guidance when trying to find the right kitchen equipment and supplies, a radical new approach is here to change the way they shop online.

PRIDE Centric Resources Inc.'s network of professional commercial foodservice equipment and supply dealers today launched The Kitchen Spot (TheKitchenSpot.com), a digital storefront that ditches the commodity-focused e-commerce model in favor of an integrated, personal and connected online foodservice-buying experience.

The Kitchen Spot promises to dramatically improve life for foodservice operators by bringing a national network of expert dealers into the equation – dealers who reside in the operators' own communities, who have access to the best brands in the business, who understand the needs of the individual customer, and who are dedicated to providing personal, one-on-one guidance and service.

The new platform is one of a kind, PRIDE dealers say, because it meets the modern foodservice operator's need for fast, service-driven buying experiences that won't evaporate during the online shopping encounter. Three main elements drive the new concept:

Local expertise – through locally owned dealership experts who are ready to guide customers from start to finish through their purchase of foodservice equipment and supplies. Shopper solutions – by showing customers a curated mix of thoughtfully selected options from industry brands recognized for their best-in-class quality and value. A personal delivery experience – by offering foodservice operators multiple choices when it comes to fast, convenient and affordable product pickup or full-service delivery.

Inspired Concept

The Kitchen Spot website is a service-first solution that reinvents the online experience for the end user. The highly intuitive, easy-to-navigate internet showroom provides a hands-on buying experience, helping foodservice operators identify and select products that suit their needs.

"For everything from ovens and refrigerators to kitchen storage and glassware, we believe that purchasing foodservice equipment and supplies, no matter the size or scale, should be personal and convenient," said Lisa Norgard, the vice president of marketing at PRIDE.

"This inspired concept is a completely unique approach to the way foodservice equipment is bought and sold," she explained. "By connecting customers to a local dealer expert, we're putting people back into the process, to offer value-unique customer experiences."

Unlike ordinary e-commerce sites, The Kitchen Spot actually connects foodservice operators with local experts. The overall experience creates a live connection in a local dealer's store, where expert assistance and a broad range of nationally known brands are at the customer's disposal, and personalized delivery options are the icing on the cake.

"That's the magic of it," Norgard declared. "It is becoming more and more difficult to find this sort of personal interaction today. And it's this real-life connection that is especially comforting for customers who are making a big investment in new foodservice equipment."

Products available through The Kitchen Spot fall into a handful of major categories, such as general foodservice equipment, food and drink prep, tabletop and serving supplies, janitorial items, and disposables. The site showcases premium, well-recognized brands through enhanced product information and educational content and it reinvests in the strong brand identity associated with each of its valued vendor partners.

"You Dream, We Deliver"

For customers facing major projects ahead, such as an entire restaurant build-out, The Kitchen Spot can point them toward affiliated experts in commercial foodservice design and supply, a special feature that reflects the new platform's motto of "You Dream, We Deliver."

It allows dealers and brands to retain, grow and nurture more customers, without having to maintain their own, individual e-commerce sites, Norgard pointed out.

"Our network of dealer partners is entrepreneurial, spirited, and motivated to deliver the absolute best in service," said Karin Sugarman, the president and chief executive officer of PRIDE. "Armed with an easy-to-navigate digital storefront, these dealers now find themselves spearheading an online marketplace of warranty-backed, best-in-class products that is second to none in the industry."

She added that the creation of The Kitchen Spot helped bring about additional benefits for PRIDE's dealer community. Through their considerable collective power, PRIDE dealers now share even greater access to the most innovative and trusted industry brands, which ultimately translates to increased value for customers at every level.

For more information, visit TheKitchenSpot.com or email info@thetkitchenspot.com.

About PRIDE Centric Resources Inc.

PRIDE is a national buying cooperative in the commercial foodservice equipment and supplies industry. The cooperative provides networking, training, purchasing, and marketing services to its members in order to deliver high-quality foodservice solutions to the members' customers.

About The Kitchen Spot

The mission of the digital storefront The Kitchen Spot is to deliver a personal, guided foodservice product-buying experience that will result in success for the foodservice operator. The one-of-a-kind online marketplace provides customers easy access to expert local dealers and hand-selected vendors. Its unique brand of customized service encourages lifelong relationships and trust.

The Kitchen Spot's partners include a hand-selected and thoroughly vetted group of industry-leading, trusted brands; a powerful network of local dealers who specialize in customer-first experiences; and foodservice operators seeking out service-driven, personalized, instructive buying experiences. For more information, visit TheKitchenSpot.com or call 303-801-0624.

SOURCE PRIDE Centric Resources