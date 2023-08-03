New E-Learning Resources to Bolster Localization in International Development

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Learning, an approach that brings together people who face common challenges to share knowledge and jointly problem-solve, is gaining traction as a complementary approach to traditional development assistance. Collaborative Learning supports locally-led development, by responding to the priorities of country leaders and centering their expertise. Results for Development (R4D), a global non-profit that supports country-led change in health, education and nutrition, has launched two new resources to support Collaborative Learning: A toolkit and an open access e-learning course.

Collaborative Learning - unlike traditional approaches to technical assistance - centers the expertise of local change agents and captures the valuable tacit knowledge of practitioners to advance systems change.

A Toolkit: Designing and Facilitating Collaborative Learning Networks: This online resource has 6 modules, including "What is Collaborative Learning?" and "How can Collaborative Learning support locally-led development?" It also unlocks the 10 essential ingredients for successful Collaborative Learning Networks.

E-Learning Course: Facilitating Collaborative Learning : This free, interactive resource is great for anyone who wants to learn more about Collaborative Learning or hone their facilitation skills. The course consists of three modules, and is designed to be modular and self-paced. Users can complete all three modules in approximately 4–6 hours, or focus on specific topics of interest.

"Collaborative Learning is a powerful approach that centers country leaders' expertise in tackling common challenges in global development," said Amanda Folsom, R4D's Collaborative Learning practice lead. "To be successful, Collaborative Learning also requires skilled technical facilitation and network management. Results for Development's toolkit and e-learning course can support current and future facilitator and network managers to design, implement, evaluate and improve their programs — thereby deepening their support for locally-led development."

Results for Development, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, helped pioneer Collaborative Learning in global development as a co-founder of the Joint Learning Network for Universal Health Coverage (JLN) in 2010. With 34 member countries, 30+ learning collaboratives, and 60+ knowledge products, JLN has supported countries to expand health coverage to marginalized populations around the world.

Results for Development has launched or facilitated 20+ other action-oriented Collaborative Learning Networks (CLNs) that have accelerated systems strengthening and development outcomes in health, education and nutrition. Examples include the Strategic Purchasing Africa Resource Center, Linked Immunisation Action Network, PEERSS, and the Early Childhood Workforce Initiative.

Results for Development (R4D) is a leading non-profit global development partner. We collaborate with change agents — government officials, civil society leaders and social innovators — supporting them as they navigate complex change processes to achieve large-scale, equitable outcomes in health, education and nutrition. We work with country leaders to diagnose challenges, co-create, innovate and implement solutions built on evidence and diverse stakeholder input, and engage in learning to adapt, iterate and improve. We also strengthen global, regional and country ecosystems to support country leaders with expertise, evidence, and innovations. R4D helps country leaders solve their immediate challenges today, while also strengthening systems and institutions to address tomorrow's challenges. And we share what we learn so others around the world can achieve results for development too. www.R4D.org

