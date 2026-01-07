New Eagle Expands Mobility Offerings Through New Technical Sales Collaboration

Bringing Bosch's Trusted Mobility Components to Market with New Eagle's Engineering Depth and Speed

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle™, a leader in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, today announced it has been named official distributor for Bosch Mobility Aftermarket in North America.

This designation positions New Eagle as a key player in the distribution and technical support hub of Bosch's off-highway, on-highway, and large engine components, providing unmatched speed, integration support, and flexibility to small and mid-sized OEMs and system developers.

New Eagle will stock high-demand Bosch Mobility Aftermarket solutions components in its warehouse and make them available through its digital storefront, The Nest. This full-service distribution model combines fast 24–48-hour shipping with deep technical integration capabilities, empowering customers to move rapidly from concept to production without compromising performance or reliability.

"This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enabling the future of mobility with proven hardware, agile fulfillment, and trusted engineering collaboration," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer, New Eagle. "Working alongside Bosch is a strong validation of our mission to help OEMs accelerate development cycles and integrate smarter systems with confidence."

The collaboration addresses longstanding challenges in the mobility aftermarket by combining three critical pillars:

Technical Sales Expertise –New Eagle brings engineering depth to every transaction, offering integration support and application guidance for Bosch components.

–New Eagle brings engineering depth to every transaction, offering integration support and application guidance for Bosch components. Inventory + Speed – New Eagle will stock key Bosch products and enable 24–48-hour shipping from its U.S. facility, reducing long lead times and supply uncertainty.

– New Eagle will stock key Bosch products and enable 24–48-hour shipping from its U.S. facility, reducing long lead times and supply uncertainty. Control System Flexibility – Customers can pair Bosch components with New Eagle's Raptor® or CODESYS® development environments, reducing vendor lock-in and improving time-to-market.

It also enables Bosch and New Eagle to jointly support industries with fast access to trusted components, closing gaps in the supply chain while delivering engineering confidence at scale.

About New Eagle™

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, industrial, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor® eMBD™ software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net

About Bosch

The Bosch Mobility Aftermarket (MA) division provides the aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with modern diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts – from new and exchange parts to repair solutions – for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, products developed in-house and specifically manufactured for the aftermarket, as well as services. About 16,000 associates, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. MA supplies testing and repair-shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the "Bosch Service" repair-shop franchise, one of the world's largest independent chains of repair-shops, with some 15,000 workshops, and more than 1,000 "AutoCrew" partners. In addition, with Bosch Classic, MA supports owners of classic cars with a wide range of spare parts and services.

Additional information can be accessed at www.boschaftermarket.com

SOURCE New Eagle