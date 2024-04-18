New Eagle Expands US Headquarters and Opens New Global Offices

Strategic Expansion Includes Larger Headquarters in Ann Arbor and Global Offices to

Bolster Company's Growth Trajectory in 2024 and Beyond

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units, today announced its relocation to a larger headquarters near downtown Ann Arbor and its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region with new offices in Hyderabad, India, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. These new office locations provide New Eagle with the space it needs to expand its engineering team, accelerate product development, and address global market opportunities as the technology partner of choice in embedded systems.

The new campus at 5220 South State Road consolidates New Eagle's current Ann Arbor locations under one roof and serves as the company's global headquarters. The 60,000-square-foot facility features a fully equipped, state-of-the-art Vehicle Integration Center, hardware and software labs, a distribution center and warehouse, and an open floorplan that fosters a collaborative work environment.

"Our new headquarters in Ann Arbor and our offices in India and Vietnam underscore New Eagle's commitment to providing the best facilities for our employees and customers," said Chris Baker, CEO of New Eagle. "We are building our global footprint as we accelerate our development of industry-leading embedded solutions to serve industries embracing electrification and automation. We also are expanding our end-to-end product portfolio and seeing wider adoption of our Raptor development platform, and now have the space and resources to support the next stage of growth for our business."

In addition to its expanded Ann Arbor headquarters and new office locations in the fast-growing APAC market, New Eagle has a satellite office in Orange County, CA that serves regional markets in the western US.

Addressing the challenges of next-generation vehicle controls, New Eagle has engineered new platform-agnostic integrated electronic systems for EV propulsion and autonomous controllers for on-road and off-highway, agriculture, heavy industrial, and Industry 4.0 applications. New Eagle's Raptor platform delivers an integrated, end-to-end software and hardware solution that enables customers to seamlessly develop their own controls IP and deploy it in production at scale, creating significant value and driving efficiencies in system development and validation. The Raptor product family comprises embedded model-based development (eMBD) platform tools, application control software, and a suite of electronic control units (ECUs), displays, and other hardware and accessories.

About New Eagle

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, defense, industrial, aviation, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor eMBD software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net.

New Offices:

Ann Arbor

Global Headquarters

5220 South State Rd

Ann Arbor, MI, 48108 USA

Hyderabad

New Eagle India Private Limited

Unit 1 - The Head Quarters,

Unit 505, 5th floor, 98/4/1 to 13.

Plot No. 1, 28 & 29,

Jain Sadguru Capital Park,

Image Gardens Rd, Madhapur,

Hyderabad, Telangana, 500081 India

Ho Chi Minh City

Room 503, 5th Floor DC Building

111D Ly Chinh Thang

Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3

SOURCE New Eagle