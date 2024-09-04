New Eagle's Raptor® Innovation Summit 2024 to Showcase Enabling Technologies Driving the Future of Embedded Systems

Join Industry Leaders and Innovators as New Eagle Presents Insights and Strategies to Bring Embedded Systems to Market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Eagle, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units, will host its inaugural Raptor Innovation Summit 2024 conference at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan on September 24-25. Register today.

New Eagle invites industry leaders, innovators, and technology enthusiasts to its highly anticipated Innovation Summit 2024, themed 'Accelerating Safety and Security for Production Control.' This event will empower you with insights and strategies to bring embedded systems to market. Discover how New Eagle and its partners are leading the way in facilitating faster market entry for customers by offering solutions that integrate the latest advancements in technology.

John Thackrah, a seasoned expert in the Aerospace and Maritime industries, will deliver the keynote on 'What Innovation and Security Means to the Warfighter.' Drawing from his leadership experience at United Technologies, Pratt & Whitney, Otis, the U.S. Navy, and the Department of Defense, John will provide unique insights and practical strategies for navigating the rapidly changing landscape of embedded controls.

The New Eagle Raptor Innovation Summit 2024 event is where New Eagle will showcase its latest advancements in embedded model-based design (eMBD™) tools, control systems, and electric and autonomous vehicle technologies. Attendees will have the chance to hear from New Eagle's team of experts, who will present a series of in-depth sessions and demonstrations highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and excellence.

"Embedded control solutions are at the forefront as industries strive to push boundaries and innovate," said Kevin Alley, chief commercial officer at New Eagle. "The Innovation Summit 2024 is where the brightest minds will converge to share insights that not only shape the future of our industry but also significantly speed up the time to production. Come join us."

Key Highlights of the Raptor Innovation Summit 2024

15+ expert speakers from a variety of industries sharing the latest in embedded control systems.

20 interactive workshops for hands-on learning.

10 partner booths with live demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge breakthroughs.

Expert sessions with deep dives into model-based design.

Networking with industry leaders and potential partners.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore New Eagle's latest tools and platforms, designed to accelerate development timelines and bring cutting-edge technologies to market faster than ever before.

The Raptor Innovation Summit 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the embedded control and automation industries. Registration is now open, and spaces are limited. For more information, visit Raptor Innovation Summit.

About New Eagle

New Eagle is a pioneer and trusted partner in engineering solutions, specializing in electronic systems and control software development for a wide range of industries, including automotive, transportation, defense, industrial, aviation, military, aerospace, and off-highway. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, assisting developers in managing project development, supply chain, cost, and achieving success using our Raptor® eMBD™ software platform and off-the-shelf hardware control solutions. Our versatile engineering teams are skilled in developing electronic systems for the electric vehicle propulsion and autonomy markets, from concept to production. For more information, please visit: www.neweagle.net

SOURCE New Eagle