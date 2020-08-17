New, Easy-to-Use, Compact, Ion Chromatography System Simplifies Water Analysis

The new Thermo Scientific Dionex Easion ion chromatography system is a user-friendly instrument, designed to yield consistent results and excellent resolution to routine anion and cation analysis of drinking water, while limiting operational costs . Offering preconfigured kits for analysis, a simple dilution of eluent and suppressant concentrates is all that is required, making the set-up and operation of the system quick and straightforward. The Dionex Easion IC system is equipped to run out of the box, including columns, a suppressor and consumable items required to perform IC separations. The system's simple design requires no additional pumps or equipment—enabling users of all skill-levels the ability to run routine IC methods.

"For laboratories who are used to traditional wet chemistry methods with labor-intense workflows and time-consuming maintenance needs, ion analysis of water can be complex, often making this type of analysis challenging," said Tara Tereso, vice president and general manager, ion chromatography and sample preparation, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Thermo Scientific Dionex Easion IC system is designed to streamline processes and minimize operational maintenance and, with its small footprint, allows smaller laboratories to run analyses for methods, such as The Determination of Common Anions in Drinking Water, run by US EPA 300, or similar methods very easily, without compromising results or valuable laboratory space."

The Dionex Easion IC system encompasses a single-flow path, simplifying both operation and maintenance, which frees laboratory workers' time to focus on sample analysis, instead of system setup and optimization. The new system is designed without peristaltic and auxiliary pumps, which contributes to the reduction in analysis costs and system down-time associated with system servicing.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

[email protected]

Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

