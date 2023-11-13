New Eating Disorder Care Center in Saylorsburg Expands Rural Treatment Options for Adolescents

News provided by

Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center

13 Nov, 2023, 14:37 ET

Rural eating disorder treatment opening in Saylorsburg, PA

SAYLORSBURG, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Center, a treatment facility in a homelike setting, promises quality care for our rural community.

"Eating disorders don't discriminate to affecting just those who live in big cities or populated areas, and our staff believe that all folks deserve access to quality care regardless of where they live", says Erica Butler, Clinical Director and Founder of Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center in Saylorsburg. "While we aren't affiliated with a hospital system or larger treatment provider, we pride ourselves on being small, flexible, and family focused. Our unique program structure can tailor our treatment to a wide variety of disordered eating concerns, all in a non-hospital like setting in the countryside."

Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center boasts a structured residential program for young women ages 12-17 that need more support than a home setting can provide to recover from disordered eating. Our treatment philosophies are evidenced-based and specific to the challenges that adolescents in our world are facing. Folks in our program will be offered group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, nutrition groups, individual nutritional counseling, cooking classes, trauma informed yoga sessions, trauma specific group therapy and art therapy. Blue Ridge also offers on-site access to medical staff and 24/7 therapeutic monitoring and support. Our different providers will work together to create a comprehensive treatment plan that encompasses medical recovery, nutritional components, and mental health goals.

"We know that trauma and eating disorders can go hand in hand, and that is why our program provides Trauma Informed Care from the moment a family or provider calls our facility", says Erica. "We will practice from a Health at Every Size (HAES) philosophy throughout our program, as well as Integrative Modalities Therapy and Emotionally Focused Family Therapy, which will give families and young women a well-rounded approach to emotional health and recovery".

For more information on Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center, please visit www.blueridgetreatment.com or call 570-718-8800

SOURCE Blue Ridge Eating Disorder Care Center

