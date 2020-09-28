New Eating Disorders Memoir by Body Image Coach Azure Moyna Shows Women How to Heal

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the deadliest misconceptions about eating disorders is that they are benign, when in fact, they have the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses. Azure Moyna, a body image coach based in Fallbrook, near San Diego, learned this the hard way when a secretive eating binge led to a near death experience and ultimately pushed her to seek professional help and begin the long and difficult process of recovery which required she revisit childhood trauma. In her memoir, Fullness [Moyna & Associates, September 8, 2020] Moyna details her harrowing struggle with an extremely stigmatized eating disorder in a fat-shaming society.

Fullness Azure Moyna

According to The National Eating Disorder Association, an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from eating disorders (and many more from disordered eating behavior that doesn't meet the criteria for full-fledged disorders). Most often, when we think about eating disorders, our minds go straight to thoughts of bulimia and anorexia, rather than binge eating. However, binge eating has three times as many sufferers as anorexia and nearly twice as many as bulimia. Many people who struggle with disordered eating develop these patterns at a young age, just as Moyna did.

In Fullness, Moyna draws parallels between her upbringing under an abusive father and her current day struggles with keeping herself healthy. Moyna confides in us her deeply personal experience as a child trying desperately to survive as she was abused and tormented by her sociopathic father, as well as recovering from the lifelong damage that her father's abuse imparted on her. Additionally, Moyna shines a much-needed light on the kinds of abuse that are common risk factors for disordered eating in order to legitimize the struggle of so many people like her and to teach those unaffected. Beyond this, Moyna illustrates the parallels between the hidden world abusive families live in and secretive, covert binge eating sessions.

Aimed at raising awareness and opening a discussion about the taboos of disordered eating and abuse, through Fullness, Moyna recounts the terror and tragedy of her past as it relates to her present battle for recovery. Now a certified coach in Eating Psychology, she educates people about issues including but not limited to food, body, abuse and mental illness.

Insightful and intelligent, Fullness is an important look at the stigmatization of eating disorders and their (overweight) victims. Moyna is available for interviews, Q&A's and byline articles around the launch of Fullness to discuss/write on topics including but not limited to:

What an eating disorder might look like

The most risk factors of disordered eating

Societal treatment of overweight individuals

The stigmatization of eating disorders

Recovering from child abuse

About the Author

Azure Moyna is a writer and coach. She holds a Master's Degree in Regulatory Affairs, a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Physiology and Neuroscience and is a certified coach in Eating Psychology. Azure has overcome child abuse and a resulting eating disorder and is passionate about coaching and writing about issues relating to food, body, mental illness, familial dysfunction, societal treatment of overweight people and the healing journey.

For more information, please visit, www.azuremoyna.com.

Fullness was released nationwide on September 8, 2020 and can be ordered on Amazon.

REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

Contact: Azure Moyna

(650) 454-6129

[email protected]

SOURCE Azure Moyna

Related Links

http://www.azuremoyna.com

