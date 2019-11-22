New EB-5 Criteria Takes Effect, Increasing Minimum Investment Amount to $900,000

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The USCIS officially updated its Policy Manual on November 21, 2019, to include new rules for the EB-5 Investor Visa Program. The program, created in 1990, allowed international investors to receive U.S. green cards by funding job-creation projects. These investors, after a minimum investment of $1 million, or $500,000 in areas of high unemployment, would subsequently receive U.S. citizenship for themselves and their family. The new rule raises the minimum investment amount from $1 million to 1.8 million, and from $500,000 to $900,000 for a targeted employment area (TEA). The minimum investment amounts will automatically adjust every five years. Additionally, TEAs will now be designated by the Department of Homeland Security rather than, as in the past, by state agencies.

"The changes are significant but the EB-5 Investor Visa still has the shortest wait time among other green card programs and continues to offer attractive benefits for investors," states U.S. Immigration Lawyer and EB-5 Investment Banker, Vivek Tandon, Esq . "Now, not later, is still the best time to begin the process. EB5 BRICS continues its commitment to helping investors attain immigrant visas for themselves and their families."

EB5 BRICS will be having one-on-one with potential investors in Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi in the upcoming week. Potential investors are encouraged to review the changes and, for best results, to enlist expert help with navigating the EB-5 Investor Visa Program by seeking specialists in investment and immigration law.

