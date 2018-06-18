New eBook by Stamats Offers Valuable Tuition Insight for Colleges and Universities

HigherEdTALK™ is a periodic research initiative that closely examines the higher education landscape from multiple angles. Data has been collected on student communication preferences, student information-gathering behaviors, primary challenges facing colleges and universities, and much more. Results are always shared freely for the benefit of the entire higher education community.

In the most recent study, Stamats researchers polled 1,518 high school juniors and seniors from the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West regions of the United States to examine how price and value perceptions influence students' decision-making process at every stage of enrollment—from first search to final enrollment. For example, the study examined:

Pricing expectations by U.S. region

Qualities that signal a good value to students

Cost considerations by funnel phase

By consolidating complex study findings in highly visual and easy-to-understand eBook format, Stamats hopes to empower colleges and universities around the nation to refine their messaging, reshape their recruitment efforts, and engage students from more diverse backgrounds.

Preliminary response to the eBook has been overwhelming and Stamats is excited by the volume of positive feedback already received. "Our goal is to help both public and private institutions start crucial conversations about recruitment innovation," said Bill Stamats, Stamats Executive Vice President of Business Development. "What's most exciting about this eBook is its relevancy and reach. Although directed toward enrollment, admissions, and other higher ed marketing professionals, it's informing and inspiring staff at all levels."

A privately held company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Stamats has been a provider of higher education marketing intelligence for more than 60 years. Integrating research, consulting, strategy, creative, and digital media solutions, Stamats empowers colleges and universities across the nation to reinvent how they market and recruit in an ever more complex and competitive environment. Stamats' suite of services includes market research, image and perception studies, social media assessments, brand engagement, website development, and more.

