New Ebook From Epolitics.com Shows Candidates, Advocates, Students & Journalists How to Campaign Online

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2020 presidential election already dominating the headlines, a new ebook from Epolitics.com editor Colin Delany teaches every political campaign, individual activist and advocacy organization how online and mobile tools are transforming politics.

"How to Use the Internet to Change the World - and Win Elections [2019 Edition]" shows readers the ways social media, digital advertising, internet fundraising, political data, text messaging, online video and more can persuade voters, win elections and change public policy. The book explores the technology and tactics of online campaigning comprehensively and in detail, with examples from past campaigns for inspiration.

Now in its sixth edition, "How to Use the Internet to Change the World - and Win Elections" is an essential read for political campaigns, nonprofit advocacy organizations, individual activists, journalists and students. Available at Epolitics.com and in the Amazon.com Kindle Store, it includes developments from the 2018 U.S. midterm election and the early months of the 2020 presidential for president.

The book includes step-by-step guides to planning and executing online campaigns while providing insights into how digital politics works in the real world in 2019, including key trends driving the technology. "How to Use the Internet to Change the World - and Win Elections" focuses on U.S. politics, but activists, candidates, consultants and political parties around the world have used previous editions to guide their own digital strategies. The book is also required reading in many university classes.

"How to Use the Internet to Change the World - and Win Elections" is written by Colin Delany, a veteran of 20+ years in digital politics and the founder/editor of Epolitics.com, an award-winning website that explores the internet as a political tool.

A sought-after speaker and trainer, Delany was honored as one of "Ten Who Are Changing the World of Internet Politics" at the 2010 World E-Gov Forum in Paris. He has spoken at venues ranging from Harvard University and the London School of Economics to the South By Southwest Interactive conference. Delany also works as a digital strategy consultant, helping clients in the U.S. and across the world.

