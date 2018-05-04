New eBook: How the Cloud is Transforming the Business of Video

To reduce financial risk, Verimatrix recommends a cloud-based platform that enables a "pay-for-success" model, but this may be unfamiliar territory with new concerns that may not be well understood. That's why Verimatrix developed this new e-book to detail how a well-architected video solution will:

Take advantage of hardware roots of trust and watermarking technology

Use data to identify suspicious behavior and automate anti-piracy

Secure access to data so potentially sensitive information is protected

Encrypt video throughout the delivery chain, from source to end user

Apply similar rights management to secure all IoT extensions

Download today at http://bit.ly/greatcloudmigration and open up to a new world of possibility.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

