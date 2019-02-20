New Eco-Luxury Villas in Dominica Become Eligible for Citizenship by Investment - CS Global Partners

The Dominican developer, voted as the World's Best Boutique Hotels in 2016's World Boutique Hotel Awards, takes pride in building sustainably, as it designed the The Residences site with an environmentally conscious mindset. It did so by using an award-winning 'low-density, phased development plan'. The small Caribbean island continues to win over investors across the globe thanks to its sustainable ethos, after Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit pledged to make it 'the world's first climate resilient nation'. 2018 was marked by Dominica's burgeoning economic development, accompanied by a series of green initiatives that made international press headlines, such as the comprehensive single-use plastic ban or the construction of a geothermal plant, also funded by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

With a number of villas already fully completed, share prices for The Residences start at USD 218,000 which meets the minimum threshold of USD 200,000 to become eligible under Dominica's world-leading CBI Programme . The alternative route to real estate investment is a contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund, which then sponsors important socio-economic initiatives in Dominica. In August last year, experts at the Financial Times ranked Dominica as the best country for second citizenship through investment, with due diligence, amongst other factors, hailed as second to none. As Dominica's Prime Minister signed the agreement with Secret Bay last week, he notably commented on The Residences: "We will see one of the best, if not the best, resort in the Western Hemisphere here in Dominica."

Secret Bay also made a unique announcement this week that it is now offering taster packages to those interesting in investing under the CBI Programme. The Residences Discovery is a 360 two-night experience that allows citizenship hopefuls and agents alike to inspect the site, along with its amenities and natural surroundings.

Media Contact: pr@csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners