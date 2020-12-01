New Ecommerce Partnership Helps Consumer Goods Manufacturers Overcome the Cost and Burdens of Selling DTC

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many large consumer goods manufacturers have struggled to shift sales to direct-to-consumer (DTC), which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down or limiting their normal sales channels. Philly Marketing Labs, a Philadelphia-based digital marketing agency, recently partnered with Analog Commerce, a DTC e-commerce provider, to solve this problem and help manufacturers enable online DTC sales without costly infrastructure changes.

"Most large consumer goods manufacturers are equipped to sell to wholesalers and distributors, but not equipped to sell directly to consumers," explained Bechara Jaoudeh, founder and CEO of Philly Marketing Labs. "Now, instead of these manufacturers having to change their accounting systems, tax and inventory practices to accommodate online sales in multiple tax jurisdictions, Philly Marketing Labs and Analog Commerce will work together to take care of all the set up, digital marketing, sales and administration for them."

Analog's ecommerce solution operates independently of the brand manufacturer's financial and inventory infrastructure, yet sits within the brand's website. So the branding, analytics and data ownership of the new ecommerce site all remain with the manufacturer.

"We build the brand's website and handle the digital marketing, while Analog manages all aspects of the transaction, including payment processing, inventory forecasting, fulfillment, sales tax collection and remittance, customer service, etc.," explained Jaoudeh. "What would usually take consumer brand manufacturers months to a year or more to shift sales online can now happen in as little as four weeks, with very low risk, an extremely accessible price point, and no disruptive infrastructure changes needed."

Philly Marketing Labs has been helping many clients with e-commerce solutions for years, but until recently, has been unable to help consumer goods manufacturers overcome the infrastructure, inventory and tax obstacles associated with selling DTC online. Though the partnership is new, the digital marketing agency has already signed up four major consumer brands for the Analog/PML service and has multiple contracts pending. And, earlier this year, PML made a six-figure investment into Analog Commerce's seed round to facilitate Analog's accelerated growth as consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands scramble to launch DTC initiatives.

Mike Mullen, Analog's CEO, expressed his excitement about the relationship: "We're thrilled about our partnership with PML, which allows us to offer design and development services as well as marketing on top of our operational and transactional capabilities for CPG brands. Few organizations can match PML's speed to launch and accessible price points, and our combined abilities make us effectively a one-stop shop for CPG brands who wish to launch DTC initiatives in as few as four weeks."

ABOUT PHILLY MARKETING LABS

No matter your digital marketing need, Philly Marketing Labs works as an extension of your team, helping you with strategy, implementation and ongoing consulting. They combine the science of analytics with a unique human element to develop winning strategies and marketing campaigns that align with your business goals and objectives.

ABOUT ANALOG COMMERCE

Analog is the fastest, most flexible way for leading brands to sell directly to consumers from their existing web sites. We work through a buy/sell retail model, fitting perfectly into the processes and systems already in place to serve a brand's existing retailers. Analog fully manages every aspect of transacting with consumers as merchant of record, including payment processing, forecasting, fulfillment, sales tax, and customer service.

