New Economic Report Shows Outdoor Recreation on Federal Public Lands and Waters as a Valuable Asset on America's 'Balance Sheet'

Analysis Reveals Outdoor Recreation on Public Lands and Waters Pumps an Average of $351 Million into the Economy Every Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor recreation on federal public lands and waters is fueling America's economy, according to a new report released today by Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). Outdoor Recreation on Federal Public Lands & Waters: A Valuable American Asset , conducted by Southwick Associates, reveals the immense, often overlooked value these landscapes and waterways generate every day. This new analysis underscores that conserving and maintaining access to our shared natural resources for recreation is not only a business imperative but also a consistent, high-return investment in the nation's health and economic growth.

"Outdoor recreation on America's public lands and waters isn't just about life-changing experiences—it contributes to our economy in a major way and is one of our greatest investments in people and communities. When we care for these special places and keep them public, they give back tenfold—fueling local economies, strengthening rural businesses, improving public health, and connecting us to our shared outdoor heritage. This new report shows that access to outdoor recreation on federal public lands and waters can sustain our nation's well-being and prosperity for generations to come," said Jessica Turner, president of ORR.

Outdoor recreation already drives $1.2 trillion in economic output and supports 5 million U.S. jobs each year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But until now, we haven't had a clear, comprehensive picture of how federal public lands and waters contribute to those numbers. For the first time, ORR's report gives a complete look at the value that outdoor recreation on federal public lands and waters generate every day:

$351 million is added to the U.S. economy every day from recreation on federal lands and waters – the equivalent to hosting eight Super Bowls every month in economic impact.

from recreation on federal lands and waters – the equivalent to hosting eight Super Bowls every month in economic impact. Through receipts, permits, entrance fees, leases, and other payments, outdoor recreation on federal public lands and waters directly contributes at least half a billion dollars annually to federal coffers.

Maintaining federal public lands for outdoor recreation is an investment that yields incredible returns. These returns include $128 billion in economic activity and nearly $6 billion in federal tax revenue , and significant contributions to the physical and mental health of Americans.

, and significant contributions to the physical and mental health of Americans. Of the 5 million American jobs created by outdoor recreation, one out of five depend on federal public lands.

According to the report, outdoor recreation on federal public lands and waters is a sustainable, appreciating asset. It delivers compounding returns for our economy, supports public health, and safeguards opportunity for future generations.

"Federal public lands and waters are the foundation of the outdoor recreation economy. We wanted to quantify what that really means so this appreciating and sustainable asset can be considered on America's balance sheet. What we found is that access to outdoor recreation on America's public lands and waters contributes an average of $351 million to the economy every day," said Whitney Porter Schwartz, senior vice president at ORR. "The data underscores that conserving and maintaining access to these landscapes and waterways is not only a business imperative but also a consistent, high-return investment in the nation's health and economic growth."

