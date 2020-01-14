New ECRM Brand Identity Reflects Technology‑Enabled, High‑Touch Evolution

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRM®, a global leader in driving long-term, critical business relationships, has transformed its brand identity with an updated, modernized logo, signifying a new era for the company.

Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM

ECRM has been helping buyers and sellers achieve success since the company was founded in 1994. In an ever-evolving marketplace, ECRM has continually been at the forefront of change, enhancing its business and processes to better serve its customers in today's increasingly fast‑paced digital age. With the increasing number of new product launches and category disruptions occurring each year, staying ahead of innovation has never been more important…or more challenging. To help its customers successfully navigate these challenges, ECRM has transformed its service offering into a comprehensive, technology‑enabled and high‑touch suite of category management support solutions that deliver greater efficiency and effectiveness to the buying and selling process.

"ECRM's consultative approach results in a much more tailored experience for buyers attending its category programs, which delivers me a productive schedule of appointments with a diverse array of qualified suppliers," said Kenneth Hausmann, Senior Category Manager - Dairy, Frozen & Bulk Foods at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. "In addition, ECRM's RangeMe platform is a perfect digital complement to these in‑person programs that extends our product discovery capabilities year‑round."

ECRM's new brand identity is a reflection of this transformation and the company's relentless dedication to serving its customers' needs via technology and enhanced services:

Technology-Enabled Offering: To expand its capabilities, ECRM acquired RangeMe in May 2017 and has been continually integrating the product discovery platform's powerful functionality into its industry leading category programs and everyday processes. The extensive reach of the RangeMe platform allows buyers to search and access more than 150,000 suppliers, making it an essential category management tool. This online functionality seamlessly augments ECRM's category programs by expanding its reach, facilitating communication and leveraging proprietary data to drive decision‑making capabilities.

High-Touch Services: ECRM differentiates itself through continuous engagement with its customers via a large, service‑oriented Client Success team. The team's capabilities have been enriched with a newly revamped menu of category management support services specifically designed to better align buyer needs and objectives with supplier capabilities. The customer centric approach and on-demand accessibility of the Client Success team ensures more targeted and relevant connections and superior outcomes for category program customers.

For suppliers, ECRM drives maximum exposure to the most relevant buyer community. "As a long‑time ECRM program participant and RangeMe Premium Verified member, I've experienced firsthand how ECRM's evolution has created more diverse opportunities and expanded ROI for suppliers like myself," said Shiv Joshi, Managing Director of Greystone Premium Organic. "Its category programs put us face‑to‑face with the right buyers in an incredibly efficient and intimate manner, and RangeMe helps extend our reach even further with additional exclusive opportunities to be discovered."

ECRM's new brand identity has a design that's strong, bold and modern, yet unquestionably ECRM. "ECRM has done an amazing job adapting to fulfill its customers' needs," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "Now is the time for the brand to embody the company that we have become."

Today's ECRM brings technology, services, industry knowledge and networking together unlike anyone in the industry – creating a competitive advantage for its customers. We're here making it happen, being your catalyst, your engine, your spark. ECRM is…a driving force for buyers and sellers.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kurt Repola at 440-248-0990 or email at 232268@email4pr.com.

Contact:

Kurt Repola

Senior Vice President of Marketing, ECRM

232268@email4pr.com

440-248-0990

SOURCE ECRM

Related Links

https://ecrm.marketgate.com

