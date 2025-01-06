New edge AI-enabled radar sensor and automotive audio processors from TI empower automakers to reimagine in-cabin experiences

News highlights:

TI enhances detection accuracy with the industry's first single-chip 60GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar sensor to support three in-cabin sensing applications enabled by edge artificial intelligence (AI).

Auto manufacturers can deliver premium audio experiences with a highly integrated automotive Arm®-based microcontroller (MCU) and processor with TI's vector-based C7x digital signal processor (DSP) core to achieve industry-leading processor performance.

TI's new audio amplifier is the industry's first with one-inductor (1L) modulation technology, allowing it to achieve Class-D performance with half the number of inductors.

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced new integrated automotive chips to enable safer, more immersive driving experiences at any vehicle price point. TI's AWRL6844 60GHz mmWave radar sensor supports occupancy monitoring for seat belt reminder systems, child presence detection and intrusion detection with a single chip running edge AI algorithms, enabling a safer driving environment. With TI's next-generation audio DSP core, the AM275x-Q1 MCUs and AM62D-Q1 processors make premium audio features more affordable. Paired with TI's latest analog products, including the TAS6754-Q1 Class-D audio amplifier, engineers can take advantage of a complete audio amplifier system offering. TI is showcasing these devices at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Jan. 7-10, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TI's new edge AI-enabled radar sensor and automotive audio SoCs reimagine safer driving environments and premium audio experiences.

For more information, see ti.com/AWRL6844, ti.com/AM2754-Q1, ti.com/AM62D-Q1 and ti.com/TAS6754-Q1.

"Today's drivers expect any car – entry-level to luxury, combustion to electric – to have enhanced in-cabin experiences," said Amichai Ron, senior vice president, TI Embedded Processing. "TI continues to provide innovative technologies to enable the future of the automotive driving experience. Our edge AI-enabled radar sensors allow automakers to make vehicles safer and more responsive to the driver, while our audio systems-on-chip elevate the drive through more immersive audio. Together they create a whole new level of in-cabin experiences."

Edge AI-enabled, three-in-one radar sensor increases detection accuracy

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are gradually designing in more sensors to enhance the in-vehicle experience and meet evolving safety standards. TI's edge AI-enabled AWRL6844 60GHz mmWave radar sensor enables engineers to incorporate three in-cabin sensing features to replace multiple sensor technologies, such as in-seat weight mats and ultrasonic sensors, lowering total implementation costs by an average of US$20 per vehicle.

The AWRL6844 integrates four transmitters and four receivers, enabling high-resolution sensing data at an optimized cost for OEMs. This data feeds into application-specific AI-driven algorithms on a customizable on-chip hardware accelerator and DSP, improving decision-making accuracy and reducing processing time. The edge intelligence capabilities of the AWRL6844 sensor that help improve the driving experience include these examples:

While driving, it supports occupant detection and localization with 98% accuracy to enable seat belt reminders.

After parking, it monitors for unattended children in the vehicle, using neural networks that detect micromovements in real time with over 90% classification accuracy. This direct sensing capability enables OEMs to meet 2025 European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) design requirements.

When parked, it adapts to different environments through intelligent scanning, reducing false intrusion detection alerts caused by car shaking and external movement.

To learn more, read the technical article, "Reducing In-Cabin Sensing Complexity and Cost with a Single-Chip 60GHz mmWave Radar Sensor."

Deliver premium automotive audio with TI's complete audio portfolio

As driver expectations grow for elevated in-cabin experiences across vehicle models, OEMs aim to offer premium audio while minimizing design complexity and system cost. AM275x-Q1 MCUs and AM62D-Q1 processors reduce the number of components required for an automotive audio amplifier system by integrating TI's vector-based C7x DSP core, Arm cores, memory, audio networking and a hardware security module into a single, functional safety-capable SoC. The C7x core, coupled with a matrix multiply accelerator, together form a neural processing unit that processes both traditional and edge AI-based audio algorithms. These automotive audio SoCs are scalable, allowing designers to meet memory and performance needs, from entry-level to high-end systems, with minimal redesign and investment.

TI's next-generation C7x DSP core achieves more than four times the processing performance of other audio DSPs, allowing audio engineers to manage multiple features within a single core. AM275x-Q1 MCUs and AM62D-Q1 processors enable immersive audio inside the cabin with features such as spatial audio, active noise cancellation, sound synthesis and advanced vehicle networking, including Audio Video Bridging over Ethernet.

"Dolby's longtime collaboration with Texas Instruments has enabled incredible audio experiences in the home, which we're now bringing into the car," said Andreas Ehret, senior director of Automotive Business at Dolby Laboratories. "With TI's C7x DSP core, we can now deliver the latest Dolby Atmos capabilities more efficiently, including support for even smaller form factor audio systems so nearly all vehicles can have Dolby Atmos. Together, these products can help turn every car ride into an immersive entertainment experience."

To further optimize their automotive audio designs, engineers can use TI's TAS6754-Q1 audio amplifier with innovative 1L modulation technology to deliver class-leading audio performance and power consumption, with half the number of inductors compared to existing Class-D amplifiers. The TAS67xx-Q1 family of devices, which integrates real-time load diagnostics required by OEMs, helps engineers simplify designs, decrease costs, and increase efficiency without sacrificing audio quality.

To learn more, read the company blog, "Redefining the commute: The advanced audio technology transforming your drive."

TI at CES 2025

At CES 2025, TI will demonstrate how semiconductor technologies make it possible to reimagine experiences everywhere by enabling new levels of automation, intelligence, power efficiency and affordability. Demonstrations include innovations in software-defined vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, robotics, medical wearables, energy infrastructure and personal electronics. See ti.com/CES for more information.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 10 : Visit TI in the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, meeting room No. N116.

Visit TI in the Convention Center North Hall, meeting room No. N116. Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. Pacific Standard time : Fern Yoon will participate in "The Road Ahead: Software Defined Vehicles."

Package, availability and pricing

Preproduction quantities of the AWRL6844, AM2754-Q1, AM62D-Q1 and TAS6754-Q1 are available for purchase now on TI.com.

Multiple payment and shipping options are available.

Evaluation modules are available for all four devices.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments