New Edition of Acclaimed Leadership Book Released: An Ideal Resource for Helping Leaders Meet Today's Biggest Business Challenges

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A second edition of the acclaimed leadership book Heart First has just been released by renowned leadership and communication expert, David Grossman. The book, Heart First: What Exceptional Leaders Do in Extraordinary Times, is designed for leaders at all levels who are seeking critical insights for guiding their organizations through a pivotal time of change and complexity for companies today.

Cover of the new book, Heart First: What Exceptional Leaders Do in Extraordinary Times, written by leadership and communication expert David Grossman.

The book is a follow-up to the award-winning first edition, Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons From a Year that Changed Everything, which was originally published in 2021. The first edition came out just as leaders grappled with the chaos of a global pandemic and ensuing social unrest. While it was a time of upheaval not seen in a century, many leaders rose to the occasion, often by drawing not just from experience but from being human as they led, what Grossman defines as "Heart First" leadership.

"We've learned a lot since 2020 and 2021 about what makes for great leadership. As we all know, adversity can be a great teacher, and the biggest lesson from that period was that leaders should shed their masks," Grossman said. "I wanted to provide a second edition to share the learnings we've gained since 2021 for leaders looking to meet the complex challenges they face today in a post-pandemic world."

The book features Grossman's own insights as well as guest columns from a variety of senior leaders, each of whom share helpful strategies for being an exceptional leader in a challenging time. Grossman defines "Heart First" as leadership that champions empathy, humanity, and authenticity.

The book shares an optimistic note from Grossman, who believes that the growing recognition of the value of strategic communication is a great sign for everyone in leadership and communications today.

"Exceptional leaders and communicators matter, and they can play a big role in establishing an extraordinary company culture," Grossman said. "I hope this book serves as a key resource for all leaders and communicators who want to be even better in their critical roles."

The book features proven best practices in leadership today, including insights on:

Leading yourself first

Knowing your audience and their needs

Showing your human side

Communicating the right messages at the right times

Framing the context and making it relevant

Talking openly about what's happening

Using the right channels to communicate with impact

Preparing in the right way to answer tough questions

Being respectfully authentic

Order a copy of the book on Amazon today.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker, and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients.

A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," in CBS MoneyWatch, WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, Great Place to Work, the LA Times, Newsweek, and the World Economic Forum, among others. His leadercommunicator blog has been ranked the #1 blog on communication by Feedspot eight years in a row.

Press Contact:

Kayla Ellsworth

The Grossman Group

312.927.4588

[email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group