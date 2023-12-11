New Edition of Influential Marketing Book Launches at Conference

2nd Edition of UP and to the RIGHT: Strategy and Tactics of Analyst Influence launches at Cybersecurity Marketing Con, 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity expert and author Richard Stiennon will unveil the second edition of his acclaimed book "UP and to the RIGHT: Strategy and Tactics of Analyst Influence" at a special book launch event during Cybersecurity Marketing Con in Austin.

First published in 2012, "UP and to the RIGHT" quickly became an indispensable guide for cybersecurity marketers and PR professionals looking to improve their engagement with industry analysts. This updated edition includes new sections on the history of the industry analyst business, expanded social media influence strategies, and updated analyst landscape profiles.

"The analyst relations game has evolved quite a bit even since 2012 when I first put these strategies and tactics down in print," commented Stiennon. "I'm excited to connect directly with cybersecurity marketers at this conference and get the second edition into their hands."

Stiennon will hold a book signing at the CyberEdge Group booth on Monday December 11th. Copies of UP and to the RIGHT are provided by CyberEdge.

The second edition of "UP and to the RIGHT" is now available in print format on Amazon and other major retailers. Review copies are available upon request.

About the Author: Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the entire cybersecurity industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 32 countries on six continents.  IT-Harvest curates data on 3,670+ cybersecurity vendors in the Analyst Dashboard, the only platform for researching the entire industry.

To request a review copy or inquire about an interview with Richard Stiennon, contact: Leslie Kesselring, [email protected]

(503) 358-1012

SOURCE Richard Stiennon

