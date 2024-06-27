New Editorial Hair Collections Celebrate Diversity and Inclusivity

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GK Hair is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest editorial hair collection, a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of diversity and inclusivity. This exciting new series features models from a variety of backgrounds, each showcasing naturally beautiful and simple hairstyles designed to empower women everywhere.

Our collection is a celebration of every skin color and hair type, bringing together an array of stunning looks that highlight the rich tapestry of global beauty. Here's a sneak peek:

Blonde Radiance : A timeless, elegant style that never goes out of fashion.

: A timeless, elegant style that never goes out of fashion. Brunette with Curls : Embracing the vibrant spirit of Latin and Mediterranean heritage, this look celebrates natural, luscious curls.

: Embracing the vibrant spirit of Latin and Mediterranean heritage, this look celebrates natural, luscious curls. Brunette Straight Hair : A sleek, sophisticated style inspired by Asian beauty.

: A sleek, sophisticated style inspired by Asian beauty. Afro Curls: Showcasing the stunning texture and volume of Afro curls, a bold and beautiful statement.

Each hairstyle in this collection is designed to highlight the natural beauty of every woman, sending an empowering message that all hair types are beautiful and worthy of celebration.

To help you achieve and maintain these gorgeous styles, we've included some of our top hair products:

Shield Shampoo : Infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula, it not only protects hair from environmental damage but also guards against harmful UV rays, keeping your hair healthy and vibrant.

: Infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula, it not only protects hair from environmental damage but also guards against harmful UV rays, keeping your hair healthy and vibrant. Shield Conditioner : Works hand-in-hand with the Shield Shampoo, providing an additional layer of protection against UV rays and environmental pollutants, while Juvexin V2 helps restore and maintain hair's natural vitality.

: Works hand-in-hand with the Shield Shampoo, providing an additional layer of protection against UV rays and environmental pollutants, while Juvexin V2 helps restore and maintain hair's natural vitality. Silver Bombshell Shampoo : Perfect for maintaining vibrant blonde tones while being infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula.

: Perfect for maintaining vibrant blonde tones while being infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula. Leave-in Spray : Infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula, provides lightweight hydration and protection.

: Infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula, provides lightweight hydration and protection. Moisturizing Duo (Shampoo & Conditioner): Infused with Juvexin V2 keeps hair hydrated and healthy.

(Shampoo & Conditioner): Infused with Juvexin V2 keeps hair hydrated and healthy. ThermalstyleHer : Guards against heat damage.

: Guards against heat damage. VolumizeHer Spray : Adds volume and lift to any style while being infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula.

: Adds volume and lift to any style while being infused with the advanced Juvexin V2 formula. Leave-in Cream: Offers deep nourishment and frizz control with the essence of Juvexin V2.

GK Hair's new editorial collections are for all hairstyles. By embracing diversity, GK Hair continues to set the standard for being the top brand for every hair type.

About Juvexin V2

Juvexin V2 is a groundbreaking, keratin-plant based protein -based formula designed to revolutionize hair care. This advanced compound penetrates deep into the hair shaft, fortifying each strand from within. Juvexin V2 not only strengthens hair but also reduces frizz and enhances overall hair health, providing long-lasting smoothness and shine. Its unique blend of proteins and peptides works synergistically to restore and maintain the natural vitality of your hair, offering superior protection against environmental stressors and UV rays. With Juvexin V2, you can enjoy healthier, more resilient hair that looks and feels its best every day.

About GK Hair

GK Hair is a leading global hair care brand dedicated to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs of every hair type. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, GK Hair empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident in their own skin.

For more information, visit our website or contact our dedicated support team.

