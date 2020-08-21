New, Education Focused Desk Dividers from Acoufelt® Provide Safety and Affordability

DETROIT, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoufelt, leaders in acoustic comfort products for floors, walls and ceilings, has expanded its line to include workspace dividers in three types – FilaSorb acoustic products, clear-sight acrylic products, and a combination of the two.

For environments that need to protect individual areas and add acoustic benefits, Acoufelt offers FilaSorb felt screens and dividers. FilaSorb is made from a minimum 60% recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate| plastic 20oz bottles) in a proprietary process that results in a high active area for sound absorption while maintaining the beautiful aesthetic qualities of felt. Every square foot of Acoufelt Filasorb Acoustic panel contains the regenerated fibers made from approximately 6.6 (20 oz) recycled bottles.

Clearly Quiet desk solutions offer acoustic benefits while allowing a line of sight to the space around the user via acrylic windows. For those seeking unobstructed views without sound absorption, Clear acrylic screens and dividers are an extremely affordable way to protect people. They are available with a felt trim in multiple colorways to protect surfaces and soften rigid edges.

All screens and dividers are easy to clean and disinfect, with anything from soap and water to bleach, without worry of discoloration or harming the products. They were also designed with simple installation, mobility and storage in mind.

To obtain additional information on Acoufelt desk Solutions visit www.acofelt.com/us/office | email [email protected] | Phone 800.966.8557

Acoufelt is committed to delivering solutions that contribute to Making Quiet™ in working, learning, and living spaces. The Acoustic FWC™ Philosophy of delivering acoustic materials for all three surfaces – Floor, Wall and Ceiling – has resulted in a wide range of customer-centric innovative solutions designed to make spaces quiet. By engaging world class thought leadership in acoustics, Acoufelt eliminates compromise resulting in solutions designed for the ears as well as the eyes. Acoufelt products are distributed globally through a strategic partnership network, with North American headquarters located in Michigan and a national distribution network of representatives.

