New Educational Devices Convey the Potential to Disrupt the Education Sector Worldwide

Learn Kernel implements educational devices into Honduras

With ZERO INTERNET needed, education devices are leading children and adults around the world to learn more

Learn Kernel has announced its pilot program in Honduras with Hope for Honduran Children (H4HC). The mission of Hope for Honduran Children Foundation is "to protect, inspire, nurture, educate and provide opportunities for forgotten and disadvantaged youth" of Honduras. To compliment this mission, Learn Kernel will be working with H4HC to provide them with our innovative learning video cards. Learn Kernel video cards are preloaded with curriculums in a variety of subjects. They are designed to bridge an education gap in areas where unreliable internet inhibits student learning and access to information.

Learn Kernel will enable children living in remote areas of Honduras to have education many currently lack. The fundamental belief underpinning Learn Kernel technology is that access to education is a human right. This technology seeks to meet the immediate learning needs of communities, recognizing that there are vast disparities in technology, infrastructure and connectivity from one place to another. Our hope is to facilitate learning in any environment, making learning affordable and possible regardless of location.

'"For over 17 years we have been working to educate countless children living in remote mountain enclaves. Such impoverished isolated villages have no internet access. To end the cycle of dismal poverty education is the absolute key. We have solicited support and inspiration from universities, foundations and corporations. 'We don't want to give our children the fish- we want to teach them how to fish.' Until recently our efforts were to no avail. Then we found the game changer- Learn Kernel." Karen Godt Executive Director, Hope for Honduran Children Foundation.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, education has been impacted globally. While many schools simply went online, schools in Africa, Central and South America were completely closed. With rural areas lacking the needed infrastructure, no internet means no education.

Learn Kernel is an affordable educational card that is uploaded with hours of content for students to take home and learn in their prospective languages. These devices are easy to use and can be solar recharged. Using Learn Kernel can help build stronger communities and empower citizens through education regardless of location or connectivity.

