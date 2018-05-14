New Edwards Dessert Kitchen, An Unapologetically Decadent Dessert Destination, To Open In Minneapolis

Led by General Manager and Executive Pastry Chef Christina Kaelberer, Edwards Dessert Kitchen will be the ultimate destination for unapologetic indulgence, serving up modern dishes, such as Miso Caramel Pudding, Vegan Chocolate Mousse, Coconut Crème Pie Puffs and Passion Fruit Soufflé. The menu will feature made-to-order options, a seasonal tasting menu and ready-and-waiting options for every dessert occasion.

As an accompaniment to the dessert offerings, the menu will include locally-sourced coffee from St. Paul-based True Stone Coffee Roasters and a spirits-forward, carefully crafted cocktail menu developed with the help of Tattersall Distillery.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Schwan's Company to create and curate a first-of-its-kind, indulgent dessert destination in the Twin Cities," Kaelberer said. "Inspired by the company's leading frozen-pie brand, Edwards Dessert Kitchen will offer so much more. Our goal is to challenge people's perceptions of desserts—catering to different lifestyles and offering better-for-you options. When it comes to our desserts, it's never a question of should, but why not?"

As a member of the Schwan's Chef Collective, Chef Christina is part of a panel of chefs from top restaurants and cooking shows that help Schwan's Company on its journey to identify trends and bring delicious concepts to life. The chefs also offer fresh perspectives on foods Schwan's currently offers through its home food delivery, food service, consumer retail and business channels.

"We are extraordinarily excited to see Chef Christina's culinary excellence and creative vision come to life through the opening of Edwards Dessert Kitchen," said Stacey Fowler, senior vice president of Product Innovation and Development at Schwan's Company. "She has extensive training and experience as a pastry chef in some of the best restaurants across the country, from New York to California and Miami to Minneapolis. Since we started working with her as part of the Schwan's Chef Collective, we knew she was the perfect person to help us create an indulgent, unmatched dessert destination."

Edwards Dessert Kitchen will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, when it opens this summer. To learn more about Edwards Dessert Kitchen visit www.edwardsdessertkitchen.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @edwardsdessertkitchen. If you're interested in learning more about working at Edwards Dessert Kitchen, visit schwansjobs.com.

About Schwan's Company

Based in Minnesota, Schwan's Company is a privately held business that manufactures and markets quality foods through home-delivery, retail-grocery and food-service channels. Its many popular brands include Red Baron®, Tony's® and Freschetta® pizza, Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts, Pagoda® Asian-style snacks and Schwan's® home delivery. To learn more about Schwan's, visit www.SchwansCompany.com.

Contact:

Tarsha Rice

Schwan's Company

Tarsha.Rice@schwans.com

(651) 208-3124

Isaac Sorensen

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Isaac.Sorensen@clynch.com

(612) 375-8545

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-edwards-dessert-kitchen-an-unapologetically-decadent-dessert-destination-to-open-in-minneapolis-300647654.html

SOURCE Schwan’s Company

Related Links

http://www.SchwansCompany.com

