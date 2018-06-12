New Efficacy Research Demonstrates Curriculum Associates' Ready® Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Federal Funding Requirements, Including School Improvement Funds

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new research study titled "Ready Efficacy: Research on Ready Program Impact" demonstrates that Curriculum Associates' Ready Mathematics and Ready Reading instruction for Grades 3–8 meets the federal funding requirements for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Given this research, Ready qualifies as a Level 3 program demonstrating "Promising Evidence," and schools nationwide can use Title I or school improvement funding to implement the curriculum as an evidence-based program as defined by ESSA. Most importantly, research confirms that students who have access to Ready instruction outperform their peers on state summative English language arts and mathematics assessments.
"Ready has long been a leader in introducing rigor and quality materials into classrooms," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "As a company, we strive to help the millions of students using our programs to reach grade-level proficiency, and this study underscores our strong progress in fulfilling that goal."
Curriculum Associates' study examined the performance of thousands of New York schools on the 2016–2017 state assessments and found that scores on the New York State Grades 3–8 Test were substantially higher for those schools with access to Ready than for schools without access to Ready.
Ready is a rigorous classroom instruction and practice program that fully prepares students for the demands of today's mathematics and reading standards in a highly interactive way, while providing teachers with step-by-step, point-of-use support to teach most effectively. Ready Mathematics helps students develop mathematical reasoning, engage in discourse, and build strong mathematical habits. Ready Reading engages students in opportunities to practice close reading strategies with authentic text, and its scaffolded instructional design builds students' confidence in reading over time.
In 2017, Ready materials were used by more than 3.5 million students nationwide across all 50 states. To learn more about Ready, visit ReadyCommonCore.com.
To read the complete research study, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/readyessa.
Curriculum Associates
Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-efficacy-research-demonstrates-curriculum-associates-ready-meets-every-student-succeeds-act-essa-federal-funding-requirements-including-school-improvement-funds-300665103.html
SOURCE Curriculum Associates
Share this article