New Effort Launches to Bring Professional Women's Soccer to Denver

DENVER, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Denver FC, a group of investors and community leaders passionate about women's soccer, announced its intention to bring professional women's soccer to Denver today. Denver supports all five major men's sports, two of them claiming championships in the past 12 months alone. Denver is one of the few major cities in America without a professional women's sports franchise.

The group will be activating the Front Range fan base by hosting viewing parties around the Women's World Cup, beginning Friday, July 21 when the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Vietnam. The event will take place at Number 38 (3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO 80216)  from 6-10pm MT and is free and open to the public. To RSVP please head to fordenverfc.com.

For Denver FC is being spearheaded by Jordan Angeli, a former professional player and Colorado native; Ben Hubbard, the founder and CEO of Denver-based insurance company Parsyl and a former Obama administration official; and Tom Dunmore, an experienced sports executive with an extensive background across professional soccer, motorsports and cricket. The group is supported by a diverse group of individuals, businesses and investors passionate about bringing professional women's soccer to Colorado.

"As a former professional player and Lakewood product, I grew up dreaming of one day playing professional soccer at home in Colorado," said Jordan Angeli, one of the group's organizers. "Our state consistently produces some of the best women's soccer talent in the world. We can create a club that thrives from this pipeline and offers some of the best players in the world the opportunity to play in their home state in front of a devoted fan base and passionate women's soccer community."

The "For Denver FC" name is a placeholder evoking the spirit of building a club for the community, with the "FC" signifying "For Colorado" and a nod to the type of club the group plans to establish in Denver. Once the team joins a league, community input will help guide the team's eventual name and identity for all soccer fans in the Mile High City. For Denver FC intends to submit a bid to join a Division One professional league by the end of 2023 and bring world class women's soccer to Colorado.

In addition to engaging the community, For Denver FC is undertaking market development and feasibility activities to secure stadium and training facility sites and is seeking to attract additional investors for an expansion bid later this year to one of the two division one professional soccer leagues – the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the new Women's Super League.

"This is an idea whose time has come," said Ben Hubbard, one of the group's organizers. "This is about soccer, but so much more. We're excited to engage fans, families, civic leaders and investors in laying the foundation for a community asset that will be a powerful force for good in Denver and beyond."

Women's soccer is currently on a remarkable upswing in popularity and commercial viability. The most recent National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion franchise was sold for $53M, part of a $125M investment by Sixth Street Partners in a new Bay Area club. NWSL teams like Angel City FC and the San Diego Wave are driving new attendance and sponsor revenue benchmarks, driving an unprecedented level of interest and investment in the sport.

ABOUT FOR DENVER FC
For Denver FC (FDFC) is a volunteer-based group working to bring professional women's soccer to the Mile High City, with the ambition to build an ethical, well-governed, sustainable and winning soccer club that will be a powerful force for good in our community. FDFC is currently assembling an ownership group to submit an expansion bid this year to join a Division One professional league. The "For Denver FC" name is a placeholder evoking the spirit of building a club for the community, with the "FC" signifying "For Colorado" and a nod to the type of club we plan to establish in Denver. Once the team joins a league, community input will help guide the team's eventual name and identity for all soccer fans in the Mile High City.

