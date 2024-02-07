New eHealth Research Sheds Light on Health Care Challenges for Small to Mid-Sized Employers

News provided by

eHealth, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

82% say it's harder to hire and retain good workers today than it was three years ago

90% say offering group health benefits helps them hire and retain quality employees

47% say a premium increase of 15% would make offering coverage unaffordable 

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smaller employers say it's harder to find good workers today than it was three years ago, but offering group health coverage can make a difference. Modest cost increases could force many to abandon group health coverage. While alternatives like ICHRA are promising, relatively few know about them.

Those are among the insights uncovered from new original research published today by eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace.

Based on a survey of more than 550 owners and manager of small to mid-sized companies, eHealth found:

  • It's a challenging labor market for smaller employers: 82% of respondents say it's harder to hire and keep good workers today than it was three years ago.

  • Health benefits help them hire good workers: 90% of those offering health coverage say it helps them hire and retain the best workers.

  • Modest premium increases could make coverage unaffordable: 47% say an increase of 15% in premium costs would make offering coverage unaffordable.

  • Those not offering coverage can't afford it: 82% of those offering health coverage pay $200 or more per employee per month; only 14% of those not offering health coverage can afford $200 per month.

  • About half of respondents are unaware of group coverage alternatives like ICHRA: 55% are uneducated about individual health coverage reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs), which allow employers to provide a monthly stipend for employees to buy coverage on their own.

Read the full report.

eHealth's original research is based on a general population survey of more than 550 owners and managers of small to mid-sized businesses. Refer to the methodology note at the end of the report for more details.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at ehealth.com, or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Also from this source

eHealth, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

eHealth, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results and...
eHealth, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes and Reaffirms Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

eHealth, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes and Reaffirms Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, today announced senior leadership changes and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.