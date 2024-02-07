New eHealth Research Sheds Light on Health Care Challenges for Small to Mid-Sized Employers

82% say it's harder to hire and retain good workers today than it was three years ago

90% say offering group health benefits helps them hire and retain quality employees

47% say a premium increase of 15% would make offering coverage unaffordable

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smaller employers say it's harder to find good workers today than it was three years ago, but offering group health coverage can make a difference. Modest cost increases could force many to abandon group health coverage. While alternatives like ICHRA are promising, relatively few know about them.

Those are among the insights uncovered from new original research published today by eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace.

Based on a survey of more than 550 owners and manager of small to mid-sized companies, eHealth found:

It's a challenging labor market for smaller employers : 82% of respondents say it's harder to hire and keep good workers today than it was three years ago.





: 82% of respondents say it's harder to hire and keep good workers today than it was three years ago. Health benefits help them hire good workers: 90% of those offering health coverage say it helps them hire and retain the best workers.





90% of those offering health coverage say it helps them hire and retain the best workers. Modest premium increases could make coverage unaffordable : 47% say an increase of 15% in premium costs would make offering coverage unaffordable.





: 47% say an increase of 15% in premium costs would make offering coverage unaffordable. Those not offering coverage can't afford it: 82% of those offering health coverage pay $200 or more per employee per month; only 14% of those not offering health coverage can afford $200 per month.





82% of those offering health coverage pay or more per employee per month; only 14% of those not offering health coverage can afford per month. About half of respondents are unaware of group coverage alternatives like ICHRA: 55% are uneducated about individual health coverage reimbursement arrangements (ICHRAs), which allow employers to provide a monthly stipend for employees to buy coverage on their own.

Read the full report.

eHealth's original research is based on a general population survey of more than 550 owners and managers of small to mid-sized businesses. Refer to the methodology note at the end of the report for more details.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at ehealth.com, or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.