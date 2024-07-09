New EHR tool empowers dermatologists with comprehensive medication side effects insights

EZDERM's "Side Effects Module" streamlines dermatology exams while increasing patient safety

NAPLES, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZDERM , a leading provider of dermatology software solutions, today announced the launch of its Side Effects Module. The new enhancement to its electronic health record (EHR) solution enables dermatologists to identify, comprehensive, categorized patient medication side effects directly the dermatology assessment workflow, significantly improving patient safety and clinical efficiency. This integration with Surescripts, the leading U.S. health information network for tracking prescribed medications, offers dermatologists a reliable and efficient way to identify and manage medication-induced dermatologic reactions, enhancing patient safety, streamlining documentation, and improving clinical decision-making.

Enhanced Patient Safety: The Side Effects module will display a list of a patient's medications dispensed by any U.S. pharmacy up to six months prior to their visit date, along with their adverse reactions, ensuring these reactions are accurately identified and promptly addressed.

Streamlined Documentation: Once identified, Side Effects automatically documents the relevant information in the patient progress notes, reducing manual entry for dermatologists and minimizing the risk of errors.

Improved Clinical Decision-Making: Side Effects provides dermatologists with an enhanced view of potential causes of a patient's chief complaint, allowing for quicker and more accurate identification of the root cause of skin issues.

"EZDERM's new Side Effects Module is a game-changer for dermatologists, especially with the rise of new chemotherapeutic and biologic therapies, which have an ever-growing list of side effects," says Dr. Srdjan Prodanovich, MD, FAAD, chief medical officer at EZDERM and practicing dermatologist. "This module allows dermatologists to quickly check a comprehensive list of side effects, conveniently divided into dermatology-related and other side effects, to quickly identify the possible culprit medications for a patient's symptoms, saving valuable time, minimizing unnecessary treatments, and improving patient care."

About EZDERM:

EZDERM is a leading provider of dermatology software solutions, dedicated to enhancing patient care and streamlining practice management. Their dermatology-specific EHR features a unique, anatomical 3D Body Map tool for precise documentation of patient visits. Known for delivering the best value and exceptional support, their comprehensive suite of tools, including a robust revenue cycle management service, empowers dermatologists to optimize their practice efficiently and effectively. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, EZDERM continues to set the standard in dermatology software, ensuring that dermatologists have the resources they need to provide top-quality care and easily manage their practices.

