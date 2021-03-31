New Electric Vehicles Use Battery Charge Less Efficiently Than the Very First Electric Cars - a New Study by Cararac.com

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study by Cararac.com, new vehicles powered by electric motors use their battery charge less efficiently than the first mass-production EVs. The full investigation is here: https://cararac.com/blog/we-analyzed-214-electric-vehicles-here-s-what-we-learned.html

Investigation methods

The statistics about electric cats shows such market leaders in terms of models Electric vehicle body types

Cararac.com gathered information about 214 vehicles with only electric motors and compared their specs and key features. They also compared the features of these EVs to the specs of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Key findings

New electric cars use their battery charge less efficiently than the very first models

5 companies managed to produce 4 or more models each

Electric vehicles accelerate 14.1% faster than gasoline or diesel cars

EVs can drive, on average, 197 miles (316.9 km) without recharging

Are modern EVs more efficient?

Certainly not. Modern electric cars show less energy efficiency than the early cars of 2009–2013. It was found that modern cars have greater power and a much bigger battery capacity, but they still have only a slightly longer driving range without recharging.

How many car companies produce EVs?

They counted 76 companies with EVs on the market, but 46 of them produced only 1 car each. The leader is Volkswagen with 7 models. European manufacturers seem to be the most active and productive in this area.

Are electric cars faster than gasoline and diesel ones?

EVs have proved to be, on average, 14.1% faster, showing good results in acceleration even with smaller engines than gasoline and diesel cars. It was found that the probable reason for this is the early torque on electric motors and CVT types of transmission with no shifts.

What's the real driving range and consumption?

Cararac.com took the driving range figures provided by manufacturers and applied battery capacity in order to find out an EV's real energy consumption. It appeared to be 18.1 kWh per 60 miles.

Check out their findings here: https://cararac.com/blog/we-analyzed-214-electric-vehicles-here-s-what-we-learned.html

This investigation was conducted by Cararac.com. They provide a wide range of information about car specs and vehicle analytics.

Media contact:

Demetrius Sapko

[email protected]

+38 (068) 965-29-44

SOURCE Cararac.com