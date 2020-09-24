New Electronic Coil AC/DC Contactors from NOARK Electric

Three frame sizes with rated current up to 100 A

Coil control voltage 24~60 Vac/dc, 48~130 Vac/dc and 100~250 Vac/dc

Integral surge suppressor – no need for separate component

Reduced energy consumption

Electronically controlled coil eliminates chatter – reduced wear and tear

Certifications: IEC/EN 60947-1 and UL 60947-4-1

NOARK Electric is a global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components for industrial manufacturing applications. We specialize in motor controls and protection for original equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality products at an exceptional value and back them with world-class service and support. Every NOARK product is tested and certified to the highest standards and covered by our exclusive five-year limited warranty.

SOURCE NOARK Electric

Related Links

http://na.noark-electric.com

