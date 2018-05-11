New Elevations Showroom Opens In Pennsylvania

The new, state-of-the-art showroom is located in Ephrata and is filled with both practical models and virtual displays to help inspire customers as they design their ideal kitchen or bathroom. Backed by Musselman Lumber, a trusted provider of building products to area professionals for more than a century, Elevations boasts numerous high-end brands, allowing customers to choose the right products for their project. The showroom also features interactive 3D technology, through which customers can experience their design in virtual reality.

"Elevations brings together the best in home design, products and technology to provide an exceptional experience," said Tim Krall, president of Musselman Lumber. "We're able to help with product selection, in-home measurements, estimates, design work, and can provide referrals to professional builders and remodelers."

Elevations by Musselman is located at 1120 South State Street in Ephrata, Pa. and is open to both trade professionals and homeowners. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. For more information, visit Elevations' website.

Musselman Lumber has been serving New Holland, Ephrata and the surrounding communities since 1911, providing top quality service and building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products, trusses, windows, doors, siding, roofing, cabinetry, pre-built stairs, pre-hung doors, trim packages and a full line of hardware.

Musselman Lumber is a division of U.S. LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. U.S. LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country.

