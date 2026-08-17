New Ellucian Survey Finds 56% of College Students Are Employed Full-Time, 89% Would Change Schools for More Scholarship Aid

Key Highlights:

More than half (56%) of today's college students are employed full-time while earning their degrees, redefining the traditional student experience.

Nearly nine in 10 students (89%) say they would have chosen a different college for more scholarship aid, highlighting the growing importance of financial transparency.

90% indicate that financial stress has negatively impacted their mental health to some extent in the past year, with 42% reporting very much or quite a bit of impact.

Students are increasingly focused on career outcomes, with 74% wanting career pathways and salary data in degree plans, yet only 4% say their institution provides it.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today released its third annual Student Voice Report, Why Institutional Relevance Will Define the Next Era of Higher Education. Based on a survey of more than 2,000 current and prospective college students across the United States, the report reveals that today's learners are making increasingly pragmatic decisions about higher education, prioritizing affordability, career outcomes, flexibility, and clear return on investment when choosing where and whether to enroll.

"Our third annual Student Voice Report makes one thing unmistakably clear: today's students are redefining what makes higher education valuable," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Students are looking beyond institutional reputation to the experiences, opportunities, and outcomes that will help them succeed in an increasingly complex world. The institutions that thrive will be those that respond to these realities with experiences designed around how students actually live, work, and learn."

Today's Student Is a Working Student

The traditional image of the full-time college student no longer reflects reality. Today's learners are balancing coursework with employment and increasing financial pressures, creating new expectations for how institutions design academic experiences, deliver support services, and promote student success.

56% of current college students are employed full-time (at least 35 hours per week) while enrolled.

58% have had to choose between paying for college expenses and meeting basic needs.

90% indicate that financial stress has negatively impacted their mental health to some extent in the past year, with 42% reporting very much or quite a bit of impact.

Working full-time is especially common among students attending Minority Serving Institutions (72%) and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (71%).

These findings reinforce the need for institutions to better support working learners through greater flexibility, financial wellness resources, and policies that recognize prior learning and work experience.

Financial Transparency Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

Affordability remains the single biggest factor influencing college choice, but the research shows that how institutions communicate financial aid can be just as important as the aid itself.

Financial aid and affordability are the top factors influencing institutional choice.

89% of students say they would change colleges for more scholarship aid, and nearly half (49%) say an additional $5,000 or less in financial aid could have changed where they enrolled.

Among prospective students, 22% would wait only two weeks for a financial aid offer before enrolling elsewhere, while only 11% would wait longer than two months.

Only 29% of current college students say they are very confident they understand the terms of their financial aid package and loan repayment options.

Together, these findings suggest institutions have a limited window to influence enrollment decisions and a significant opportunity to improve recruitment and enrollment by providing earlier, clearer, and more personalized financial guidance.

Students Want Education That Leads to Careers and Learning That Lasts

Today's students increasingly evaluate higher education through the lens of career outcomes and lifelong learning. They expect education to deliver tangible value while preparing them for evolving workforce needs.

74% of students say it would be valuable for degree plans to include career pathways and salary outcomes, yet only 4% say their institution currently provides that information.

71% are interested in earning alternative or stackable credentials alongside their degree, while only 3% are currently doing so.

84% say the availability of financial aid would influence whether they pursue alternative credentials.

Support for credit for prior learning is strong, with 84% of current college students and 89% of nontraditional-age students (Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers) expecting institutions to recognize prior learning and experience.

The findings point to growing demand for education that is transparent, career-connected, and flexible enough to support learning throughout students' lives.

Click here to download the full 2026 Student Voice Report.

ABOUT THE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

In partnership with EMI Research Solutions, Ellucian conducted a national survey of 2,001 U.S. learners between March 16th and April 2nd, 2026. The sample included 1,718 currently enrolled college students and 283 college-bound high school students. Among current college respondents, 45% attended public four-year institutions, 32% attended community colleges, 16% attended private four-year institutions, and 8% attended career, vocational, technical, or trade schools. Among high school respondents, 40% planned to attend a public four-year institution, 30% planned to attend a private four-year institution, 24% planned to attend a community college, and 5% planned to attend a career, vocational, technical, or trade school. The survey ensured demographic diversity across gender identity (52% man, 47% woman, 1% other) generation (73% Gen Z, 22% Millennials, 5% Gen X, <1% Boomer), race and ethnicity (49% white, 26% Black, 10% Hispanic, 4% Asian, 11% multi-racial or other), geographic region (19% Northeast, 18% Midwest, 40% South, 23% West), and household income (17% <$30k, 24% $30-59k, 30% $60-99k, 24% $100-199k, 5% $200k+).

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian