New ELO ECM Suite will be Presented at 2018 Document Strategy Forum

ELO ECM Suite 11 – Ready for GDPR Compliance Implementation

Compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which plays an integral role in ELO ECM Suite 11, will affect all companies exchanging data with EU-based organizations. GDPR's objective is to give individuals more control over their personal data, particularly when it comes to sharing information with businesses and other organizations. ELO ECM Suite 11 is GDPR compliance ready and can be used to implement GDPR processes and features. With ELO ECM Suite 11, businesses can easily implement mandatory organizational and IT measures for protecting personal data while ensuring transparency. Featuring access concepts with special encryption mechanisms, ELO ECM Suite 11 also includes functions for identifying data sets, as well as meeting deletion and retention periods. ELO USA will discuss how data management practices can be addressed for GDPR compliance in a dedicated DSF'18 Speaker Session on May 21 at 3:30pm.

Beyond GDPR compliance, real-time ELO Analytics introduced in ELO ECM version 10.1, are now a standard feature of the ELO ECM Suite 11. The tool enables fast data analysis with an easy-to-use dashboard. Additional new features include:

Tag Cloud: collection of the most popular hashtags in a feed. From the ELO home screen, users have a quick overview of topics trending within their company.

"By now, most business people understand the criticality of GDPR compliance and the new ELO ECM Suite was designed to help companies easily achieve compliance," said Szilvia Horvath, CEO of ELO Digital Office USA. "With the deadline for GDPR compliance just days away, DSF is an especially timely event that gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how the new ELO ECM Suite supports GDPR and the complete the customer experience in managing content and communications."

