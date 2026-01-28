New EMARKETER Research Finds Nearly 80% of Marketers Ready to Increase CTV Spend as Key Innovations Take Shape

Report commissioned by Olyzon highlights how CTV spend unlocks in 2026

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olyzon — The Agentic Decisioning Layer for TV advertising, today announced new research from EMARKETER, conducted in partnership with Olyzon, showing that Connected TV (CTV) is entering a new phase of acceleration, with marketers increasingly prepared to scale investment as confidence in the channel continues to grow.

The report, CTV Spend Unlocks in 2026: Key Innovations Marketers Say They Need to Scale, is based on a survey of 124 CTV ad buyers and reveals that nearly 80% of marketers would increase their CTV budgets by at least 11% as greater transparency, improved measurement, and more unified buying and optimization approaches come into place.

As CTV matures, marketers are moving beyond experimentation toward performance-driven scale. While only 14.5% of respondents have fully shifted linear TV budgets to CTV, nearly half plan to redirect between 5% and 30% of their linear spend to CTV in 2026, signaling strong momentum and growing confidence in CTV's role in the modern media mix.

"As CTV continues to scale, marketers are increasingly looking beyond standalone tools toward systems that can connect signals, decisions, and execution," said Arielle Feger, Senior Analyst at EMARKETER. "Agentic AI represents a shift from analysis to action, helping teams move faster, reduce fragmentation, and orchestrate outcomes at scale."

Beyond transparency, marketers point to cross-platform frequency control, interoperable outcome and attention measurement, and emerging agentic AI capabilities as innovations that can further streamline CTV planning, buying, and optimization. More than half of respondents expect CTV to deliver higher ROI than other digital video channels in 2026, reflecting optimism about the channel's long-term performance potential.

"CTV has reached a moment where intent is clear, and expectations are rising," said Jules Minvielle, Co-Founder and CEO of Olyzon. "Marketers are ready to invest more, and this research shows they're not asking for radical change, but for smarter systems that bring clarity, coordination, and confidence to how CTV is planned and executed. As those innovations come together, Olyzon is well-positioned to unlock its next phase of growth."

