New Emerson Polls Show Excitement Around Bad Bunny's Upcoming Super Bowl LX Appearance and Impact of Music on Key Social Issues

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Bad Bunny's upcoming appearance as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX, Emerson College Polling conducted two polls with questions on the artist and his work, with results highlighting the popularity of Bad Bunny's music on key audiences, such as Gen Z, and his music's broader impact on issues of major concern to Puerto Rico residents, including gentrification and gender-based violence.

Gender-Based Violence & Gentrification in Puerto Rico Influence of Bad Bunny's Music

According to a new January national poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, voters under the age of 30 are most excited about Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance at 63%. Additionally, a majority of Black (52%) and Hispanic (50%) voters are excited about the show. This compares to 31% of white voters who share the excitement.

In a separate survey that examined the impact of Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rico native's, music on two important social issues on the island, gentrification and gender-based violence, the results found that 85% of Puerto Rico residents said that the issue of gentrification, defined as the process where wealthier residents and businesses displace lower-income residents, was a "very serious" (70%) or "somewhat serious" (15%) problem. Additionally, 94% of residents surveyed said that gender-based violence was a "very serious" (85%) or "somewhat serious" problem (8%).

Among those Puerto Rico residents who listen to Bad Bunny's music, 54% said that Bad Bunny's music had a "very positive" (19%) to "somewhat positive" (35%) influence on their views of gentrification. In addition, 38% said his music had a "very positive" (19%) to "somewhat positive" (18%) influence on their views of gender-based violence.

Bad Bunny's recent album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I Should Have Taken More Photos) includes several songs which touch on the impacts that tourism and gentrification have had on the island. The issue of gender-based violence is specifically addressed in Bad Bunny's song, "Andrea," which appeared on his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You) and promotes the positive treatment of women. Sixty-nine percent of residents who are familiar with the song said that they "strongly agreed" (35%) or "somewhat agreed" (34%) that the song increased their awareness of gender-based violence in Puerto Rico. Moreover, 47% said that the song prompted greater discussion of the issue among family and friends.

The survey also asked all respondents if conditions had improved in Puerto Rico since Governor Pedro Pierluisi declared a state of emergency over gender-based violence in 2021. Forty-eight percent said conditions had significantly or somewhat worsened, with 29% saying there was no change. In addition, 81% said that musical artists have a significant influence or some influence on social issues, and 78% said that musical artists should do more through their music to address social issues.

"In a constantly evolving social, cultural, and political landscape, these survey results show the impact that popular music can have on young audiences and in changing people's views on notable social issues," said Owen Eagan, a Senior Lecturer at Emerson College who led the research and studies the effects of entertainment-education. "More importantly, these findings demonstrate that Bad Bunny's music could play a significant role in engaging key audiences around emerging social issues that impact individuals in Puerto Rico and beyond."

Methodology

This Emerson College Poll was conducted November 17 - November 28, 2025. The sample consisted of residents of Puerto Rico, n=400, with a credibility interval, similar to a poll's margin of error (MOE), of +/- 4.85% at a 95% confidence level. The data was collected using a mixed-mode method including contacting cellphones via MMS-to-web and an online panel provided by PureSpectrum, and was weighted by variables including gender, age, and education based on U.S. Census data.

