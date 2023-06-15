NEW Employee Benefits Continuing Education Series for Risk & Insurance Professionals

News provided by

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

15 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is proud to announce the launch of a new seven-part Introduction to Employee Benefits continuing education series for risk and insurance professionals. The Introduction to Employee Benefits series covers a range of topics including the history and evolution of employee benefits, group health insurance fundamentals, health insurance legislation, common policy exclusions and quoting. The series also covers the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, group disability income insurance, voluntary benefit programs, and how to work effectively with group insurance contracts, insurance companies, and employers.

Designed with busy professionals in mind, each course is self-paced and available online, allowing participants to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule. The continuing education series is perfect for professionals who are just starting out in the risk and insurance industry and can serve as engaging employee training for agency owners and managers in search of employee benefits education. Taken in its entirety, the introductory series provides seven hours of continuing education credits.

Robert J. Rogers, CLU, ChFC, Academic Director and curriculum writer shared this about the new course series: "The self-paced Introduction to Employee Benefits courses immerse participants in the fascinating realm of employee benefits with expertly curated content. Professionals setting foot on this rewarding insurance career path will enjoy this excellent educational resource."

The first four courses on the topics of the history and evolution of employee benefits, group health insurance fundamentals, health insurance legislation, common policy exclusions and quoting, and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act are available now. Courses on group disability income insurance, voluntary benefit programs, and working with group insurance contracts, insurance companies, and employers will be available in July.

The long-time insurance education provider encourages risk and insurance professionals to take the first step towards mastering the complex world of employee benefits.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is a leading provider of insurance education and training courses. With a commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive insurance education, The National Alliance has helped thousands of insurance professionals elevate their careers. To learn more, visit www.scic.com.

Media Contact:
Griselda Castillo
Marketing Director
512-349-3303
[email protected]

SOURCE The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

Also from this source

National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research Announces Media Partnership - 2023 Insurtech Insights Conference

The National Alliance Announces Continuing Education Subscription for Insurance Professionals

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.