NEW Employee Benefits Continuing Education Series for Risk & Insurance Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is proud to announce the launch of a new seven-part Introduction to Employee Benefits continuing education series for risk and insurance professionals. The Introduction to Employee Benefits series covers a range of topics including the history and evolution of employee benefits, group health insurance fundamentals, health insurance legislation, common policy exclusions and quoting. The series also covers the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, group disability income insurance, voluntary benefit programs, and how to work effectively with group insurance contracts, insurance companies, and employers.

Designed with busy professionals in mind, each course is self-paced and available online, allowing participants to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule. The continuing education series is perfect for professionals who are just starting out in the risk and insurance industry and can serve as engaging employee training for agency owners and managers in search of employee benefits education. Taken in its entirety, the introductory series provides seven hours of continuing education credits.

Robert J. Rogers, CLU, ChFC, Academic Director and curriculum writer shared this about the new course series: "The self-paced Introduction to Employee Benefits courses immerse participants in the fascinating realm of employee benefits with expertly curated content. Professionals setting foot on this rewarding insurance career path will enjoy this excellent educational resource."

The first four courses on the topics of the history and evolution of employee benefits, group health insurance fundamentals, health insurance legislation, common policy exclusions and quoting, and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act are available now. Courses on group disability income insurance, voluntary benefit programs, and working with group insurance contracts, insurance companies, and employers will be available in July.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research is a leading provider of insurance education and training courses. With a commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive insurance education, The National Alliance has helped thousands of insurance professionals elevate their careers. To learn more, visit www.scic.com.

