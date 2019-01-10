New Empowerment Retreat Uses Latest Scientific-Backed Strategies to Help Busy Professionals Achieve Personal and Professional Goals

PITTSBURGH and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new three-day retreat promises to help executives, business owners, and entrepreneurs out of their chaotic daily routines and crush the habits that hold them back so they can achieve their highest personal and professional potential.

emPower3 Leadership + Lifestyle Retreat Janet McKee

"emPower3 Leadership + Lifestyle Retreat is unlike anything you have experienced or heard of before. We have the newest, innovative, research-based strategies and tools proven to finally help you achieve success in every area of your life, and we want you to have them now," said Janet McKee, motivational speaker, best-selling author, wellness expert, success coach, and CEO of SanaView.

"The cornerstone of all success is based on your level of joy and fulfillment, not the other way around. The problem is that happiness is elusive for many. In today's world, everyone lives at a level of stress, fear, and anxiety that destroys the quality of their work, their relationships, and their health. People keep striving and struggling only to be left feeling stuck and frustrated because they can't seem to figure out how to reach the levels in life they long for," said Bob Eckle, acclaimed business leader and employee retention and motivation expert.

In this retreat, executives will learn and discuss specific science-backed strategies based on 20 years of research that people can incorporate in their businesses and lives to get immediate and positive results.

The event will be held Feb. 24 to 26 at The Waterstone by Hilton in Boca Raton. The event includes a farm-to-table lunch on the beach and a sunset dinner cruise. Organic naturally-raised foods including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options will be served at all meals. The early adopter price ends Jan. 31, 2019. For information, go to: SanaView.com/emPower3

The retreat is designed for people who have ask themselves:

Are you working harder than ever but not getting ahead?

Are you stuck in a box of negative thinking and desperate to get out?

Are you waking up feeling exhausted and hit the snooze button because you lost your zest for life?

Are you struggling with relationship issues in your life and your business?

Are you feeling unclear about your purpose in this stage of your life?

"Imagine what your life will be like when you begin to wake up every morning feeling refreshed yet excited to begin your day filled with passion, positivity and purpose. Imagine what it feels like to enjoy deep, lasting and fulfilling personal and professional relationships that bring joy to your heart and a bounce to each step," she said.

"You'll discover success secrets from masters in positive psychology, wellness, motivation, and business leadership," said McKee.

The experts will share step-by-step strategies and tools to help participants:

Accelerate your path to Stressless Success

Gain clarity and courage

Combat today's negativity with passion and purpose

Uncover your deeper purpose to achieve success

Master the art of actually achieving your goals

Increase performance through positivity and passion

Harness your energy to create your journey to better living

"I've made it my personal mission to make sure you elevate every area of your life so I've even agreed to include live personal group coaching with me for an entire year. This is not a one-time retreat, but an ongoing program of self-development and advancement where even the sky is not your limit," said McKee.

"Since we select only a small intimate group, the retreat is a chance to make new contacts and build friendships," she said. "The sooner you immerse yourself in these teachings, the sooner you will begin to experience the joy and freedom of stressless success which is why it is so important for you to be here."

To watch interviews with previous participants, go SanaView.com/emPower3.

About Janet McKee

Janet McKee, CEO of SanaView, is on a mission to inspire and teach you proven and effective ways to Embrace a Better Life; a life that is richer, happier, healthier, and more fulfilling.

After experiencing tremendous success in the corporate environment and obtaining her MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, Ms. McKee became passionate about helping others. She pursued a wellness degree with a school affiliated with Columbia University, was selected to be one of only 200 elite High Performance Coaches™ in the world with the High Performance Institute and has been awarded membership into the National Association of Experts, Writers and Speakers.

She wrote a recipe book titled, "Fabulous Recipes for Vibrant Health," co-authored a best-selling book with Brian Tracy and other experts titled, "Ready, Set, Go!", and is completing her new book titled, "Stressless Success." Ms. McKee is also the Executive Producer of the award-winning documentary, "Bethany's Story" about the healing power of food.

