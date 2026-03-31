New Endear Survey Finds Many Consumers Still Prefer Shopping In Store, More Than Half Spend Again When Associates Follow Up

Study of 1,000 U.S. Shoppers Shows Personalized Outreach Turns Store Visits Into Repeat Revenue

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as digital commerce continues to grow, new research suggests brick-and-mortar stores remain a critical driver of revenue, especially when brands follow up personally with shoppers after a visit.

A survey of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 24-54 commissioned by Endear, the retail CRM for modern brands, and conducted by Censuswide, found that 63% of consumers are more likely to return to a store if a store associate follows up with them personally. When they do visit, more than a quarter report going to a store because they needed a specific item immediately, while fewer than one in ten cite promotions or coupons as the primary reason for their visit.

But the in-store experience doesn't end when a shopper walks out the door. Follow-up from store associates significantly shapes repeat behavior. More than 60% of respondents aged 24-54 are likely to shop again if a retail associate reaches out personally after their visit, with over a third saying they are very likely to return. More than half reported making an additional purchase because of an associate's follow-up, and nearly four in 10 said they've done this multiple times.

"Getting a new customer to visit the stores shouldn't be the finish line," said Leigh Sevin, co-founder and CEO of Endear. "Our survey shows shoppers value human relationships and personalized communication. When sales associates follow up thoughtfully, it drives a 70% increase in order frequency and helps transform stores and sales associates into revenue drivers."

Brands using Endear's platform to send personalized, one-to-one messages see average order values increase 31.6%, including a 23.7% boost per customer, with more than 45% of Endear customers' sales now coming from repeat shoppers - highlighting the impact of tailored interactions on both loyalty and revenue. When you compare that to the reality that 70% of first-time shoppers never shop the brand again, personalized outreach seems like a high-leverage opportunity for brands.

"Our stores are more than just points of sale, they're opportunities to build lasting relationships," said Amanda Aldecoa, Regional Director at Jones Road Beauty. "As an Endear customer, we've been able to equip our associates with the tools to follow up personally after every visit. We've seen firsthand that thoughtful and intentionally timed outreach brings shoppers back and often leads to additional purchases. A simple reminder to restock mascara can turn a one-time visit into long-term loyalty."

The survey also underscores the importance of personalized communication. Six in ten consumers say outreach from a store associate, not automated marketing, plays an important role in their shopping decisions. Exclusive in-store offers also influence repeat visits, cited by nearly half of respondents, while early access to new products motivates roughly 23% of shoppers to head to the store.

Endear supports over 2,000 stores in 19 countries, powering relationship-driven selling for brands including Reformation, AG Jeans, Boll and Branch, and UNTUCKit. By equipping store associates with unified customer profiles and tools for personalized outreach via text, email, and WhatsApp, Endear makes it possible to turn every store visit into a measurable, long-term growth opportunity. Now, Endear is taking it further with the launch of AI Opportunity Engine, which turns customer data into a turnkey personalized outreach strategy, making it easier for store associates to identify who to reach out to, when to contact them, and what to say.

"As retail becomes more competitive, the associate is one of the most underleveraged growth channels," added Sevin. "With the right tools, every store visit can become the start of a lasting customer relationship that goes beyond a single transaction."

To learn more, download the full Endear Shopper Survey Study, including a detailed breakdown of demographics and regional insights. To connect with Endear or schedule a demo, email [email protected] or visit endearhq.com/contact-us.

About Endear

Endear is the retail CRM for modern brands that want to build more meaningful customer relationships that drive real results. Designed for growing mid-sized brands, Endear empowers store teams with unified customer profiles backed by real-time data, seamless integrations, and AI-powered tools that make clienteling scalable and effective. By streamlining outreach across channels like text, email, and WhatsApp, Endear helps deliver personalized, high-impact customer experiences that increase foot traffic and boost sales. By making every engagement trackable and actionable, Endear is redefining retail ROI so every store becomes a performance channel and every interaction becomes an opportunity for growth. For more information, visit https://endearhq.com/.

About the Survey

The research was commissioned by Endear and conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1,000 US general consumers aged 24-54, nationally representative. The data was collected between 02/16/2026 - 02/19/2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles

SOURCE Endear