New EndoVere technology can give surgeons enhanced visualization of critical structures during surgical procedures

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemImage is a Pittsburgh-based molecular chemical imaging company working to solve important, unmet needs in the healthcare market. In an effort to bring advanced visualization to surgery, ChemImage is developing EndoVere®, a breakthrough intraoperative endoscope technology for detection of tumor lesions and margins, key anatomic structures and tissue perfusion during common surgical procedures. Once approved, the new technology will provide a breakthrough in enhancing surgical visualization to help ensure enhanced precision and accuracy in surgical procedures globally.

Recently, ChemImage Clinical Researcher, Arash Samiei, MD presented a paper entitled, "Molecular Chemical Imaging Endoscope, an Innovative Imaging Modality for Enhancing the Surgeon's View During Laparoscopic Procedures" at the 2019 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Conference. Dr. Samiei discussed how EndoVere technology can help create "night vision type capabilities for surgeons," enhancing their view of the surgical field and patient anatomy. The patented endoscope technology in development leverages molecular spectroscopy, digital imaging, machine learning, and computer vision to achieve real-time detections of biological materials.

Dr. Samiei's paper was well received by the AUA audience and it was recognized by evidence-based, clinical content site, UroToday.com with a feature article which can be accessed by clicking here.

About ChemImage Corporation

ChemImage Corporation is committed to making the world healthier and safer through dramatic advancements in chemical imaging technologies. The company's proprietary, state-of-the-art chemical imaging sensors, algorithms and analysis software enable defense organizations, homeland security agencies, forensic science laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturers, automotive companies, life sciences, medical device and companies to solve the world's most challenging health and safety issues. With performance leading chemical imaging technology, ChemImage strives to provide people all over the world with an Awareness of Things™ (AoT™), giving a new level of situational awareness to people in their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.chemimage.com





