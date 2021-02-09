New Energy Company Rhythm Pledges Up to $1 Million to Texans to Break Up With Current Provider

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans deserve an electricity provider who treats them right. Rhythm, which launched service for homeowners and renters in January, is so serious about championing customers that it's helping Texans leave their bad energy relationships in 2021. The company is pledging to pay up to $1 million in early-termination-fee reimbursements to consumers who break up with their current electricity provider and switch to Rhythm's 100 percent renewable service.

Powered by Texas wind – and soon, solar – Rhythm has built an energy experience Texans can actually love. The provider gives consumers an easy digital sign-up experience, no hidden fees, and an all-Texas-based customer care team of bilingual ambassadors available seven days a week. Texans feeling mistreated or jaded by their current provider can get up to $150 in bill credits with Rhythm for making a switch.

"We started Rhythm because consumers told us they were sick of the frivolous claims, tacked-on fees and price gouging at renewal time," said P.J. Popovic, cofounder and CEO of Rhythm. "Unlike other electricity providers that have monopolized the Texas market for decades, Rhythm is easy to use and transparent, won't screw you over at renewal like big energy companies, and will put its customers first by rewarding their loyalty."

Rhythm's ambassadors are ready to dole out breakup advice to consumers who call 1-833-7-RHYTHM or visit gotrhythm.com/breakup to learn more.

The company's obsession with making Texans' energy experience easier to use and more transparent includes:

Texas -sourced renewable energy : Rhythm only provides plans that are 100 percent powered by renewables.

: Rhythm only provides plans that are 100 percent powered by renewables. Fair-for-All Pricing : Existing customers get the same great rates at renewal as new customers.

: Existing customers get the same great rates at renewal as new customers. No hidden fees : Customers will not receive an unexpected fee unless they miss a payment or terminate after 90 days.

: Customers will not receive an unexpected fee unless they miss a payment or terminate after 90 days. 90-Day Easy Energy Promise : Customers can leave early without a penalty in their first 90 days.

: Customers can leave early without a penalty in their first 90 days. Rhythm Rewards : Setting up auto-pay, referring friends, or using eBill will earn customers points, which can be cashed in for a lower bill.

: Setting up auto-pay, referring friends, or using eBill will earn customers points, which can be cashed in for a lower bill. Texas -based customer support: Available seven days a week.

"Two decades after deregulation in this state, there's been little to no innovation in terms of service or products for the customer," said Popovic. "Texans deserve more from their provider, which is why we'll help them make the switch – and why our goal is to be the best-rated energy provider for customer service in Texas by 2022."

Rhythm's early-termination-fee reimbursements are available to Texans who break up with their current provider and switch to Rhythm. Maximum reimbursements per household apply. For more information on Rhythm, or to see if you qualify, visit GotRhythm.com.

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a new energy provider offering Texas homeowners affordable, 100 percent renewable energy plans. The upstart company is rethinking the energy experience, making it easier, faster and more human. Powered by smart data, Rhythm is investing in local renewable energy and Texas-based customer care available seven days a week. All Rhythm customers, whether new or renewing, receive the same great rates, and Rhythm offers a 90-Day Easy Energy Promise that lets customers try its service and leave early without penalty. The privately held company also offers a rewards program that encourages customers to support sustainability. Learn more at GotRhythm.com.

