New Energy Consulting Firm, Pyxis Advisory Group, Launches in Texas

In collaboration with Stancil & Co., it will offer clients an extensive range of services and expertise

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxis Advisory Group, a diversified advisory firm serving the global industrial sector, is happy to announce its launch and official affiliation with long-time experts Stancil & Co., a professional consulting firm specializing in the energy industry, both based in Irving, Texas.

Matt Flanagan Rodney Smith

Pyxis Advisory Group's mission is to deliver lasting results for its clients and create unmatched development opportunities for its professionals. Pyxis currently serves a global client base with services including merger and acquisition support, commodities trading, risk management, technology start-up support, and digital transformation.

Along with Pyxis Co-Founder and existing Stancil Partner Rodney Smith, Pyxis Co-Founders and Partners Steve Bradford and Matt Flanagan will also join Stancil as Partners. This partnership will launch Pyxis as an affiliate of Stancil, a leading energy industry advisory firm.

Together, Stancil and Pyxis serve a range of clients, including asset owner-operators, commodity traders, private equity firms, global distributors, and technology start-ups. The leadership team each brings well over three decades of industry expertise to the market, both in operating leadership roles and in an advisory capacity.

"We are incredibly excited to launch Pyxis Advisory Group in affiliation with Stancil & Co. Our clients have told us how much they value the deep expertise of our team and our differentiated services," said Rodney Smith, Partner of Pyxis Advisory Group. "Our affiliation with Stancil will empower our collective team to bring an even greater range of services and value to our clients."

"The addition of Pyxis expands the portfolio of highly talented professionals in Stancil's core energy business," stated Alan Stevens, the President of Stancil. "The implementation of technology in the downstream petroleum industry is rapidly changing the way companies operate and optimize their operations. Pyxis provides a highly resourceful group that can assist companies in improving their bottom line."

About Pyxis Advisory Group - Pyxis Advisory Group is a is a diversified advisory firm serving the global industrial sector. Our mission is to deliver lasting results for our clients and to create unmatched development opportunities for our professionals. Our clients tell us they value our highly collaborative approach combined with our deep industry expertise. For more information on Pyxis Advisory Group, please visit our website at www.pyxisadvisory.com.

About Stancil & Co. - Stancil & Co is a professional consulting firm specializing in the energy industry, including petroleum refining, pipelines and terminals, gas processing, biofuels, and petrochemicals. Our capabilities and responsiveness to individual client needs are our strengths and our consultants have a strong record of operational and commercial accomplishments in the energy industry. For more information on Stancil & Co., please visit our website at www.stancilco.com.

