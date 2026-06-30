New Energy Equity and Harlem School District Celebrate Energization of New Community Solar Project and Award Inaugural Student Scholarships

Operated by New Energy Equity on land owned by the school district, this community solar project will generate 8.3 million kWh of clean energy annually—enough to power 1,002 Illinois homes. Local ComEd customers can also enroll in community solar and receive credits on their electricity bill generated by their share of a community solar project, reducing their electricity costs.

For Harlem School District, the partnership creates meaningful benefits without requiring taxpayer-funded construction costs. By leasing district-owned land and enrolling in community solar as a subscriber to the project, Harlem will receive annual lease payments and utility bill credits for 25 years that help offset energy costs across its 9 schools serving local students.

In addition to the environmental impact, the event also celebrated a new scholarship program funded by New Energy Equity which will award $10,000 annually in scholarships to Harlem School District students for the 25-year life of the solar project, totaling a quarter-million-dollar investment in local students. Four seniors from the Class of 2026 at Harlem High School were recognized at the ceremony for their outstanding academic and athletic achievements.

"We're very proud of this project at New Energy Equity because of all the positive benefits it delivers," said Kyle Marchesseault, VP of Marketing. "It delivers benefits for the school district in the form of lease revenue and electricity bill savings. It benefits four deserving, accomplished students through scholarships. And it provides more energy for the local community at a time of rising electricity demand."

Guest dignitaries at the energization ceremony included State Representative Maurice West II (IL 67th District), Mayor Steve Johnson of the Village of Machesney Park, and Harlem School District Superintendent Dr. Terrell Yarbrough.

"Today we celebrate more than the completion of a project, we celebrate the beginning of a transformative partnership between our school district and New Energy Equity," said Superintendent Yarbrough. "This collaboration represents what can happen when organizations come together with a shared vision for the future. It is a partnership that will have a lasting impact, not only on our schools but also on our students, our community, and future generations."

The event concluded with a ceremonial switch flip to signify the official activation of this community solar project.

About New Energy Equity: New Energy Equity, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, develops, builds and owns solar projects designed to generate reliable energy and lasting economic value for all. New Energy Equity has developed over 600 megawatts of solar projects across 16 states.

Media Contact:

Kyle Wehnes, Director - Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE New Energy Equity