New Energy Equity Brings Moriah Community Solar Project Online, Delivering Energy and Economic Benefits to the Adirondack Region

7.0 MWdc solar facility generates enough energy to power more than 1,200 New York homes while creating lasting economic value for the community.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE Inc., announced today that its Moriah Community Solar project has officially commenced operations in Moriah, New York. The 7.0 MWdc facility will generate over 8.3 million kWh of energy annually, the equivalent of more than 1,200 New York homes.

The project in the Adirondack region of New York state represents New Energy Equity's commitment to building solar projects that create lasting economic value for landowners and communities. New Energy Equity is leasing the land to build the project from a local resident, guaranteeing a new income stream for their family for future decades. The Moriah project will generate energy for the local utility grid, helping to meet the increasing demand for electricity in New York state.

"Moriah Community Solar reflects our mission of building solar projects that generate reliable energy and lasting economic value," said Josh Kunkel, President & CEO of New Energy Equity. "The benefits don't stop with the landowners we work with. Communities also get the benefits of increased revenue for schools, public safety, services, and increased electricity supply that can be used locally."

National Grid customers in New York state will also be able to enroll in community solar and receive utility bill credits for their share of the power generated by Moriah and other community solar projects, saving them money on their electricity bills.

The Moriah project exemplifies New Energy Equity's full-service approach to solar development alongside best-in-class partners. The company co-developed this project with East Side Solar Holdings, and now owns the solar project, ensuring long-term operational excellence. New Energy Equity partnered with Radiance Solar, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) service provider, to build the Moriah project.

"Radiance Solar is committed to quality, safety, and reliability," said Gordon Hilburn, VP, Operations at Radiance Solar. "Partnering with a company like New Energy Equity that shares our commitment made it possible to complete this new source of electricity for New York residents."

"We're proud to have brought the Moriah Community Solar project from concept to a fully operating clean-energy asset in New York's Adirondack Region," said Mark Coles, Managing Director of East Side Solar Holdings. "New Energy Equity has been an exceptional partner and steward of the project, successfully delivering construction and bringing it to commercial operation. We look forward to working together again as we expand our community solar development pipeline across New York and beyond."

The project adds to New Energy Equity's track record of successful solar developments, with over 600 MW of solar projects developed across 16 states. New Energy Equity will continue to empower landowners to build generational economic security, communities to enjoy cleaner energy, and partners to see lasting financial benefits.

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, develops, builds and owns solar projects designed to generate reliable energy and lasting economic value for all. New Energy Equity has developed over 600 megawatts of solar projects across 16 states. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com .

About ALLETE

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Wehnes

Director - Marketing

New Energy Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE New Energy Equity