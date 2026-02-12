NEW ENERGY EQUITY APPOINTS BILL FRANCIS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF EMERGING MARKETS

Industry veteran will lead expansion into new commercialization models to unlock additional value from distributed solar

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Equity, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc., today announced that Bill Francis has joined the company as Vice President of Emerging Markets. In this newly created role, Francis will lead New Energy Equity's expansion into emerging technologies and commercialization models designed to deliver reliable energy and lasting economic value for communities, utilities, and landowners.

Bill Francis Headshot

Francis brings nearly two decades of energy-sector experience spanning distributed solar, battery storage, project finance, and retail energy markets. He joins New Energy Equity from ENGIE North America, where he most recently served as Director of Business Development. His accomplishments include developing and selling 4.5 MW / 18 MWh of battery storage across two projects for United Power in Colorado; acquiring more than 100 MW of distributed generation solar and solar-plus-storage across Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Maine; and managing co-development relationships across multiple ISOs for distributed and utility scale energy storage systems.

"Bill's track record in distributed energy aligns directly with our promise of building solar with rewarding impact," said Dean Eastlake, Chief Operations Officer of New Energy Equity. "His experience expanding into new markets and commercialization models will help us unlock additional value and meet growing energy demand."

At New Energy Equity, Francis will lead the company's expansion into new commercialization models for distributed solar as well as in its existing markets. Francis will also spearhead the expansion into new technologies, including storage, helping to enhance grid reliability and maximize value from distributed solar assets. Earlier in his career, Francis worked at American Electric Power (AEP) in its deregulated retail business, where he focused on pricing, structuring, and product development across the PJM and MISO markets.

"New Energy Equity has a proven track record of delivering solar projects that generate reliable energy and real economic benefits," Francis said. "I'm excited to help the team expand into new markets and technologies that create even more value for landowners, customers, and communities."

About New Energy Equity

New Energy Equity, a whole-owned subsidiary of ALLETE, develops, builds and owns solar projects designed to generate reliable energy and lasting economic value for all. New Energy Equity has developed over 600 megawatts of solar projects across 16 states. To learn more, visit http://www.newenergyequity.com .

