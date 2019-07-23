New Energy Equity (NEE) Recognized as Sixth Largest Solar Developer in the U.S.

"The entire New Energy Equity team is very proud of this accomplishment, especially our operations division," said Matthew Hankey, President & CEO of New Energy Equity. "Having the right team in place has allowed us to successfully execute projects while simultaneously building a pipeline that amplifies our growth as demonstrated by the Solar Power World Top Contractor rankings."

Lindsey Gillis, Vice President of Operations added, "We've worked very hard to establish and maintain core relationships with the best clients and project partners in the industry. Over the past six years we've cultivated these relationships, learned from them and evolved into a better business partner as a result. Our philosophy is to lift as we grow - to execute projects that benefit all partners for greater success."

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

To see Solar Power World's Top Contractors rankings, visit https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2019-top-solar-contractors/

About New Energy Equity

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, NEE develops and oversees solar power generation assets, providing clean electricity to commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers under long-term contracts. NEE successfully installed 60 MW of new solar capacity in 2018, part of an overall development portfolio of over 200MW since 2013.

For more information please visit New Energy Equity's website at www.newenergyequity.com. To stay up-to-date on current news, follow us on LinkedIn.

Media inquiries:

Carrie Hankey, New Energy Equity

T: +1 443 267 5012

E: cliller@newenergyequity.com

SOURCE New Energy Equity

Related Links

http://www.newenergyequity.com

